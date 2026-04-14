Atlanta Falcons What would a successful NFL draft look like for Falcons? With just five picks this year, Atlanta’s new front office, coach have to make them count. Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham (right) — pictured at Georgia's NFL pro day in Athens in March — has just five picks to work with in the NFL draft, with Atlanta's earliest pick the 48th overall. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Gabriel Burns 56 minutes ago Share

After a busy free agency, the Falcons still have myriad roster needs and few picks to address them in the NFL draft. Nevertheless, this is an important groundwork-laying draft for the organization’s new brain trust. President of football Matt Ryan, GM Ian Cunningham and coach Kevin Stefanski are armed with just five draft picks — and none in the first round, after trading their first-round pick last year to select James Pearce Jr.

RELATED Falcons exercise fifth-year option for All-Pro Bijan Robinson Their first selection is in the second round (48th overall). That’s a suboptimal starting point for taking over a franchise that’s missed the playoffs in eight straight seasons. Cunningham, who arrived with an extensive scouting background, has made his affinity for loading up on draft picks clear. But this is the situation he inherited. The lack of draft capital forced the team to add over 15 free agents, filling its depth chart with nondescript veterans who’ve at least proved capable of logging snaps. The idea, Cunningham told reporters, was to raise the team’s floor. It’s a logical thought, but bear in mind the other 31 teams have the same means of bettering their roster — and most of them have more picks at their disposal, to boot.

It feels like a transitional season for the Falcons. But they don’t reside in the NFC West, which last year saw three teams make the postseason, including the eventual Super Bowl champion Seahawks. Atlanta could make the playoffs even with its shortcomings because no one in its division, the NFC South, is among the league’s elite.

That creates an interesting position. There won’t be another injection of youth this spring, barring a trade down. The Falcons’ 2025 draft class is one of their better ones in recent memory, even with Pearce mired in legal issues. Perhaps they find another couple of long-term pieces in a few weeks, even with their pick shortage, to go with players like Jalon Walker, Xavier Watts and Billy Bowman Jr. The common thought is Cunningham will try to trade down for more selections. If he’s successful, the Falcons would gain capital in 2026 or even ’27, which is considered a deep, talent-rich draft. He could also surprise with a trade up for a player who slipped beyond the team’s projections, though that’s a bit harder to envision, given the circumstances. So, what does the team need out of this class? A receiver is a good place to start. The Falcons’ depth behind No. 1 target Drake London is poor. Tight end Kyle Pitts, returning on the franchise tag, essentially operates as a receiver, but the Falcons need another target. They need more upside than free-agent acquisitions Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus provide.

RELATED Which positions will Falcons focus on in 2026 NFL draft? Quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa are both extremely dependent on their surroundings. And if both fail, the Falcons will be exploring quarterbacks next spring. Further investment in weaponry helps the current signal-callers or better positions the successor for success. Receivers The expectation is the Falcons will spend one of their earliest picks — those are currently No. 48, No. 79 and No. 122 — on another pass-catcher. Locals may clamor for Georgia’s Zachariah Branch, whom the Falcons will host for a top-30 visit. He’s dynamic with the ball and would provide a different type of threat than London. The same could be said of Texas A&M’s KC Concepcion, who’s a smaller, slot type but explosive. A clever offensive coach could move London and Concepcion around, making for a potentially menacing pairing. While the Falcons won’t get a chance at the premier wideouts, there are many of intrigue in the Day 2 to Day 3 range.

Chris Brazzell II has freakish physical traits but needs a lot of refinement, especially coming from Tennessee, which comes with system-related concerns. Germie Bernard was Alabama’s best receiver, and while he doesn’t have the athletic profile teams covet, he’s always maximized himself. Antonio Williams (Clemson), Omar Cooper Jr. (Indiana), Malachi Fields (Notre Dame), Ted Hurst (Georgia State) and De’Zhaun Stribling (Ole Miss) are among others who offer varying skill sets, depending on what Stefanski seeks. Louisville’s Chris Bell suffered a torn ACL in November, but he is sensational after the catch and could be a good value pick who drops because of injury. Secondary The other position of logical emphasis is cornerback, where the Falcons seek a partner for A.J. Terrell. They’ll likely be out of range for Terrell’s brother, Avieon, along with Mansoor Delane and Jermod McCoy. But, like receiver, there are ample options in the Falcons’ shopping aisle.

RELATED Dirty Birds Dispatch: Digging the new duds? Colton Hood (Tennessee) and Brandon Cisse (South Carolina) might not make it to No. 48, but either would be an exciting addition. It depends on what the Falcons want out of their No. 2 cornerback, but there are different profiles available. Chris Johnson (San Diego State) is a popular name, as are Malik Muhammad (Texas) and Keith Abney (Arizona State). D’Angelo Ponds, of Indiana stardom, is small (5-foot-9, 182 pounds) but routinely played above his physical profile. Miami’s Keionte Scott is older (he turns 25 in August) but stood out on the national runners-up for his toughness and propensity for being around the ball. He’s a ready-made nickel. Players like Daylen Everette (Georgia), Devin Moore (Florida), Will Lee III (Texas A&M), Davison Igbinosun (Ohio State), Tacario Davis (Washington), Julian Neal (Arkansas), Hezekiah Masses (Cal), Domani Jackson (Alabama) and Ephesians Prysock (Washington) all offer size (6-foot-1 and above) and could be available at multiple of the Falcons’ draft slots. Offensive line, defensive line … quarterback? Receiver and cornerback are the most obvious needs, but the Falcons have plenty of others. And they’ll want prospects developing around some of these stopgap veterans. The team needs more depth across its front seven. A linebacker would make sense after Kaden Elliss returned to New Orleans in free agency. More youth on the defensive line would be welcome. They might want to invest in another edge rusher, given Pearce’s uncertain status (and the reality that edge rushers are like pitching — a team can’t have enough).

RELATED Former Falcons QB Kirk Cousins reportedly finds new home with AFC team Then there’s the offensive line, which saw a rare change when Kaleb McGary retired at age 31. The Falcons promptly signed Jawaan Taylor as a one-year replacement. It’d behoove them to address the position early — perhaps even with their first choice, though Taylor’s addition spares them of desperation. Stalwart Jake Matthews will play his age 34 season, meaning a world without him is soon approaching, too. The team will need to consider investing in the other tackle spot soon enough, too. Last but not least: Would the Falcons draft a quarterback? They’re rolling with the Penix-Tagovailoa duo for 2026, with Trevor Siemian as the prototypical third-string veteran. But what if the Falcons develop an affinity for, say, LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier, who was considered a potential first-rounder before enduring injuries and an awful stretch that resulted in coach Brian Kelly’s midseason dismissal? What if Stefanski sees promise in one of the project quarterbacks, like Taylen Green (Arkansas), Drew Allar (Penn State) or Cole Payton (North Dakota State)? It seems unlikely given where the team is, especially considering the intrigue around the 2027 quarterback class, but the idea can’t be dismissed.