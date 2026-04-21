AJC Varsity A look at former Georgia high school players expected to go in NFL draft Former Mill Creek star Caleb Downs is the state’s best prospect, projected to go in the top 10 of most mock drafts. Former Mill Creek standout Caleb Downs, who just finished his junior season at Ohio State, is expected to be a first-round pick in this year's NFL draft. (AJC File)

By Todd Holcomb 1 hour ago Share

About 20 to 25 former Georgia high school football players are expected to go in the NFL draft this week, and Caleb Downs, a former AJC all-classification player of the year, is almost certain to extend the state’s streak of at least one first-round pick since 2009. The draft is Thursday through Saturday in Pittsburgh.

Downs, who led Mill Creek to a 2022 state title as a wide receiver/defensive back, is the consensus No. 8 player in the draft, according to NFL Mock Draft Database. Downs just finished his junior season at Ohio State and is a two-time consensus first-team All-America safety. Five former Georgia players are considered borderline first-round choices. They are linebacker C.J. Allen (Lamar County/Georgia), cornerback Colton Hood (Eagle’s Landing Christian/Tennessee), defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (North Gwinnett/Ohio State), cornerback Avieon Terrell (Westlake/Clemson) and edge Zion Young (Westlake/Missouri).

Allen, McDonald and Downs are former AJC Super 11 choices who were among the 28 consensus first-team All-Americans in 2025.