AJC Varsity

A look at former Georgia high school players expected to go in NFL draft

Former Mill Creek star Caleb Downs is the state’s best prospect, projected to go in the top 10 of most mock drafts.
Former Mill Creek standout Caleb Downs, who just finished his junior season at Ohio State, is expected to be a first-round pick in this year's NFL draft. (AJC File)
Former Mill Creek standout Caleb Downs, who just finished his junior season at Ohio State, is expected to be a first-round pick in this year's NFL draft. (AJC File)
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1 hour ago

About 20 to 25 former Georgia high school football players are expected to go in the NFL draft this week, and Caleb Downs, a former AJC all-classification player of the year, is almost certain to extend the state’s streak of at least one first-round pick since 2009.

The draft is Thursday through Saturday in Pittsburgh.

Downs, who led Mill Creek to a 2022 state title as a wide receiver/defensive back, is the consensus No. 8 player in the draft, according to NFL Mock Draft Database.

Downs just finished his junior season at Ohio State and is a two-time consensus first-team All-America safety.

Five former Georgia players are considered borderline first-round choices.

They are linebacker C.J. Allen (Lamar County/Georgia), cornerback Colton Hood (Eagle’s Landing Christian/Tennessee), defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (North Gwinnett/Ohio State), cornerback Avieon Terrell (Westlake/Clemson) and edge Zion Young (Westlake/Missouri).

Allen, McDonald and Downs are former AJC Super 11 choices who were among the 28 consensus first-team All-Americans in 2025.

Below are 52 former Georgia high school players who appear on the NFL Mock Draft Database’s Consensus Big Board. It is a composite of more than 150 big boards and 1,200 first-round mock drafts.

The AJC identified the former Georgia players in that database to produce this list.

Former Georgia high school players’ projections for 2026 NFL draft

Overall / Position / Player / College / High school

About the Author

Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

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