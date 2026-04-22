Didier Fuentes to start for Braves on Wednesday against Nationals

The Braves' Didier Fuentes throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Royals on Sunday, March 29, 2026, at Truist Park in Atlanta. Fuentes was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Wednesday against the Nationals. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)

Right-hander is the organization’s No. 3 overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

Right-hander is the organization’s No. 3 overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

The hard-throwing righty was recalled Wednesday ahead of the Braves’ game against the Nationals. Fuentes had been scratched from his scheduled start for Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday to be available this week if the MLB club needed him.

Turns out, it did.

An 11-4 loss to the Nationals on Tuesday had the Braves (16-8) use their bullpen for eight innings after starter Reynaldo López couldn’t record an out in the second. That development opened the door for Fuentes to rejoin the team.

“We’ll probably need a fresh arm or so,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said after Tuesday’s loss. “I’m sure there’s a few options on the table. A game like (Tuesday), you gotta go back to the drawing board.”

Martín Pérez (1-1), who had been scheduled to start Wednesday’s matchup, will now start Thursday.