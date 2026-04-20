Atlanta Braves Braves sweep Phillies behind Harris’ three hits Atlanta Braves pitcher Grant Holmes throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, April 19, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

By Chad Bishop 30 minutes ago Share

PHILADELPHIA – Call it a baby bump. Michael Harris II went 3-for-3 with a home run and a fifth-inning single that started a three-run inning to lead the Braves to a 4-2 win and three-game sweep of the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday night.

Harris is now 9-for-19 with two homers, three walks, two RBIs and five runs scored since returning April 13 from paternity leave. Harris’ solo home run in the third inning cut the Braves’ two-run deficit in half, then his sharp single to right in the fifth began what would become a three-run inning. It was all part of the team’s fifth straight win and a series in which they outscored their NL East rivals 16-3. The Braves (15-7) begin a four-game series against the Nationals in Washington on Monday. Braves starter Grant Holmes did not get off to a good start in the cold, wet conditions. Kyle Schwarber’s 2-run homer to right gave the Phillies the lead before Holmes could record an out.

But Harris got one of those runs back in the second with his second homer in three games (and he only played three innings of Saturday’s game after coming off the bench late). Harris yanked an inside sweeper from Phillies starter Andrew Painter 376 feet out to right.

Painter was lifted in the fifth after 84 pitches and giving up consecutive singles, the first of which was to Harris. Reliever Tim Mayza couldn’t protect the lead. Mayza walked Drake Baldwin before Matt Olson plated a run with a fielder’s choice. Austin Riley, for the second straight day, got an RBI and a hit with a swinging bunt that rolled up the third base line. Ozzie Albies delivered another blow of the inning with an RBI double that one-hopped the wall in left and made it 4-2. Holmes (2-1) had settled in nicely after allowing the home run to Schwarber. The righty saw his night come to a close with two outs into the fifth and after 81 pitches. Holmes retired 14 of the final 17 batters he faced (allowing two singles) and struck out four. Aaron Bummer replaced Holmes, and although he gave up a double into the right-field corner off the bat of Schwarber, got Phillies star Bryce Harper to ground out to third, thanks to a nice play by Riley, to end the inning.