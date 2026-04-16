Atlanta Braves Martín Pérez to start Friday’s series opener against the Phillies Atlanta Braves' pitcher Martín Pérez speaks with Jonah Heim in the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

By Chad Bishop 33 minutes ago Share

Martín Pérez hasn’t seen his last start with the Braves quite yet. The left-handed pitcher who started for the Braves on Saturday, was designated for assignment Monday, and cleared waivers and outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday, is scheduled to take the mound Friday in the opener of a three-game series against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Pérez signed a minor-league contract with the Braves on Wednesday, according to MLB Network. “He brings a lot. He’s really good in the clubhouse, and he can still pitch,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said Wednesday. “I think it’s really important this early in the season that we maintain our depth on the mound. We’ve seen in the past how that’s been challenged so, and it tends to always be that way. So yeah, big, big fan Martín Pérez and glad we got him back.” Pérez had pitched five innings Saturday in what became a 6-0 Braves loss. But the veteran Pérez allowed just one run and only two hits while working around three walks. “I’m just enjoying what I’m doing because I feel great,” Pérez said after that outing. “I feel healthy, and it’s a good feeling to go out there and compete and then finish the game.”

In three games with the Braves, Pérez allowed five earned runs over 14 1/3 innings, including 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief March 31 against the Athletics. He appeared in four spring training games, and made one start, for the Braves, posting a 2.84 ERA in 12 2/3 innings.