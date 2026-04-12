Atlanta Braves Guardians blank Braves Offense shut out for the first time this season in 6-0 loss. Atlanta Braves pitcher Martín Pérez (33) works against the Cleveland Guardians in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

By Chad Bishop 20 minutes ago Share

Guardians starter Parker Messick had the Braves’ number Saturday at Truist Park, leading his team to a 6-0 victory. It was the first shutout defeat of the season for the Braves, who saw a three-game winning streak end. The Braves (9-6), coming into the night, had been 5-0 when facing a left-handed starting pitcher. But Messick had the Atlanta lineup, sans Michael Harris II, fooled all night.

The 25-year-old left after a two-out single by Braves catcher Jonah Heim in the bottom of the seventh. Before then, Messick (2-0) threw 84 pitches, struck out five and worked ahead of 16 of the 26 batters he faced in 6 2/3 scoreless innings. Ronald Acuña Jr. had a two-out triple for the Braves in the fifth, but that would be as close as the home team would get to scoring. Atlanta’s bullpen, which had been so good this season, finally had an off day in allowing a run in the sixth, a run in the eighth and three more in the ninth as the Guardians delivered the knockout blow. Braves starter Martín Pérez (0-1) got two quick outs in the first, then two quick strikes on José Ramírez, then watched a changeup go 403 feet into the seats in left, putting the Guardians (9-6) up 1-0.

Pérez battled and labored after that, but never gave in. He finished his night after five innings and allowed just the one run, only two hits, while walking three and striking out two. Pérez threw 86 pitches, none more important than the second offering to Steven Kwan in the top of the second with the bases loaded and two outs — Kwan ground out to second to end the inning.