Atlanta Hawks Hawks implode from Rockets’ stifling defense, streak comes to an end Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) attemps to block to Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

HOUSTON -- All good things come to an end, they say. Unfortunately for the Hawks, their 11-game win streak ended after they fell to the Rockets on Friday. The Hawks lost 117-95, ending a streak that allowed them to reach the sixth seed.

Quick stats: Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 21 points. Zaccharie Risacher had 16 points and five rebounds off the bench. CJ McCollum had 15 points while Jalen Johnson had 14 points. Rockets’ Kevin Durant finished with 25 points and six assists in his quest to pass Michael Jordan on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Turning point The Hawks trailed the Rockets by single digits entering halftime. But they just couldn’t stop them in the third quarter, allowing Houston to score 39 points to blow the doors open. The Rockets kept the Hawks on the perimeter using their size to close off the paint. They also snuck up on the Hawks and blocked some shots from behind.

But the Rockets also played physical defense, forcing the Hawks into rushed shots off the mark. The Hawks made just eight field goals in the third quarter.

Highlight play The Rockets made the Hawks work for everything. But every once in a while, the Hawks found a way to get to the rim. With 1:16 to play in the second quarter, Dyson Daniels drove to the basket. But the Rockets closed off his look, and he tried to dribble out before losing the ball. He dove to the floor to recover it, getting the ball to Alexander-Walker. Johnson rotated and got to the rim, where Alexander-Walker found him for a dunk. But former Sandy Creek High School and current Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. met Johnson at the rim. The Hawks forward ended up getting the poster.

What they said “The third quarter was a combination of a number of things. Had some really good looks from 3 that we didn’t make. When we did get to the rim, we didn’t convert a number of high-percentage lay-up opportunities in the lane. It’s really hard to defend against those. So I thought they were able to get out and run and convert on those. And when you play a team that’s as physical as they are and switches the way they do, you have to move the ball before you can attack, just to loosen them.” -- Hawks coach Quin Snyder on how the Rockets tripped up the team in the third quarter. “Yeah, I think one of the things we’ve been able to do while winning is continue to get better... (The Rockets) are also a team that really came out focused and aggressive and urgent, and those are the opportunities you have to get better.” -- Snyder on bouncing back from Friday’s loss. “I feel like it’s just reading the game. I gotta get physical too. Sometimes you can do both. It’s just crashing, make sure we secure the rebound, no matter where, then running, space the floor and be the first on the other end.” -- Risacher on his game Friday. Up next