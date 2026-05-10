Atlanta Hawks What are the Hawks hoping for in Sunday’s NBA draft lottery? More history. There’s a 40.2% chance of getting a top-four pick and reasonable odds of jumping to No. 1. The Hawks have a 40.9% chance of landing a top-four pick in the NBA draft lottery on Sunday. (Courtesy)

By Lauren Williams 1 hour ago Share

After a disappointing end to the Hawks season in the first round of the playoffs, they can begin looking ahead to next season. That starts with Sunday’s NBA draft lottery, where the Hawks will learn which pick they’ll get in the June 23 draft. The Hawks have a good chance of landing a top-four pick in what’s regarded as a stacked group of prospects.

Obviously, the Hawks want to win it all. The talent in this year’s draft class can transform a franchise. BYU’s AJ Dybantsa, Kansas’ Darryn Peterson, Duke’s Cameron Boozer and North Carolina’s Caleb Wilson all bring NBA-ready talent with high upside. All could fit the Hawks’ needs next season. Per the NBA, the Hawks have a combined 40.2% chance of landing in the top four. Thanks to a trade on draft night last year, the Hawks will receive the better of the picks between the Pelicans and the Bucks.

The Hawks could win the draft lottery for the second time in three years. In waiting to see which team gets the better pick, the Hawks’ odds to receive the No. 1 overall pick go up to 9.8%.

In 2024, the Hawks had just a 3% chance at the top overall pick, the fourth-lowest odds in NBA history to win the draft lottery in the last 40 years. Last season, the Mavericks won the lottery with just 1.8% odds at the top pick and the Cavaliers have bested the odds twice over the last 20 years. They won the lottery in 2011 and ’14 with 2.8% and 1.7% odds, respectively. Of course, there is a chance that the Hawks fall out of the top four. They even have a 0.01% chance of falling out of the top 10. But the Hawks still feel confident that they will find a player who will help elevate their franchise. “I’ve been around too many and seen too many situations where, if you don’t draft the best player, you always go back to it, and you’re like, ‘Shoot, we should have drafted (someone else). What were we thinking? Like, that guy was (amazing),’” Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh said.