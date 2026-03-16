Five Georgia football players primed to break out during spring practice

But keep an eye out for Montgomery. He wasn’t a full participant last spring as he recovered from a knee injury he suffered in high school. Coaches love what Montgomery brings to the table, as he’s drawn comparisons to former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm. Montgomery should turn a few heads this spring for the Bulldogs.
Wide receiver Isiah Canion
Georgia did not bring in a big transfer class, adding only nine players via the transfer portal.
With Georgia losing Zachariah Branch, Colbie Young, Dillon Bell and Noah Thomas, the Bulldogs have plenty of receiving production that needs to be replaced.
Canion brings a size element to Georgia’s wide receiver room that none of its newcomers or returnees have. He should quickly emerge as a favorite for not just Stockton but all of Georgia’s quarterbacks.
Georgia’s tight end room is stacked. Lawson Luckie will be one of the key leaders on the team. The Bulldogs signed three blue-chip tight end prospects in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
But Barbour is going to be someone whose name comes up often this spring.
He redshirted in his first season on campus, but only because of a gruesome ankle injury he suffered in Georgia’s second game of the season. He started the season opener for Georgia and recovered in time to play in Georgia’s College Football Playoff game against Ole Miss.
Barbour may not have the freaky athleticism that Elyiss Williams or Jaden Reddell possess, but Barbour has a ton of positional versatility that allows him to become a favorite of offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.
Inside linebacker Justin Williams
The biggest departure from last year’s defense is All-American linebacker CJ Allen. Fortunately for Georgia, the Bulldogs have multiple linebackers to fill the void left by Allen.
Raylen Wilson and Chris Cole will likely be the starters for Georgia entering 2026, but don’t overlook what Williams brings to the table.
He was a rotational player for Georgia last season who took on a larger role when Allen suffered a knee injury against Texas.
Coaches love the intangibles that Williams brings to the position. Couple that with the athleticism that made him a five-star prospect in Georgia’s 2024 recruiting class, and Williams seems like a perfect spring breakout candidate.
A leg injury prevented Linton from playing a larger role as a true freshman. Perhaps if he had been able to contribute, Georgia wouldn’t have ranked last in the SEC in sacks.
Georgia brings back Quintavius Johnson and Gabe Harris, giving the Bulldogs two very competent defenders at the position.
Because of that depth, Georgia can elect to deploy Linton however it feels comfortable, rather than just throwing him into the deep end.
Georgia won’t be able to hit the quarterbacks during spring practice, so it will be hard to truly measure progress for the Georgia pass rush. But Linton should make some noise and create havoc for Georgia during the 15 spring practices.
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.