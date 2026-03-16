Georgia Bulldogs Five Georgia football players primed to break out during spring practice Wide receiver Isiah Canion is among the five players expected to have a breakout spring. Georgia freshman QB Ryan Montgomery greets his teammates before the Auburn game on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, inside Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

On Tuesday, the Georgia football program will take the field for the first of its 15 practices this spring. The Bulldogs return plenty of talent from last season’s SEC championship team. Among the more well-known players are running back Nate Frazier and safety KJ Bolden.

But these practices won’t be spent preparing for future opponents, as the Bulldogs will be focused on internal improvement. RELATED Georgia hopes new assistants hit the ground running in spring practice That will give younger players the chance to show coaches they’re capable of taking on bigger roles for the upcoming season. While there isn’t any buzz before the start of practice, these five players are expected to be among those who get Georgia fans even more excited for the upcoming season. Quarterback Ryan Montgomery

Starter Gunner Stockton has nothing to prove this spring. He’ll be judged by how he plays in December and January.

As for the backup battle, Ryan Puglisi enters having manned the job a season ago. He’ll look to get more comfortable while sharpening his decision-making in his third season in Athens. RELATED Former Georgia teammates say Gunner Stockton will be even better in 2026 But keep an eye out for Montgomery. He wasn’t a full participant last spring as he recovered from a knee injury he suffered in high school. Coaches love what Montgomery brings to the table, as he’s drawn comparisons to former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm. Montgomery should turn a few heads this spring for the Bulldogs. Wide receiver Isiah Canion Georgia did not bring in a big transfer class, adding only nine players via the transfer portal. But Canion is expected to make an immediate impact in Georgia’s wide receiver room. He caught 33 passes for 480 yards and 4 touchdowns last season for rival Georgia Tech.

With Georgia losing Zachariah Branch, Colbie Young, Dillon Bell and Noah Thomas, the Bulldogs have plenty of receiving production that needs to be replaced. Canion brings a size element to Georgia’s wide receiver room that none of its newcomers or returnees have. He should quickly emerge as a favorite for not just Stockton but all of Georgia’s quarterbacks. RELATED Five questions the Georgia offense needs to answer during spring practice Tight end Ethan Barbour Georgia’s tight end room is stacked. Lawson Luckie will be one of the key leaders on the team. The Bulldogs signed three blue-chip tight end prospects in the 2026 recruiting cycle. But Barbour is going to be someone whose name comes up often this spring.

He redshirted in his first season on campus, but only because of a gruesome ankle injury he suffered in Georgia’s second game of the season. He started the season opener for Georgia and recovered in time to play in Georgia’s College Football Playoff game against Ole Miss. Barbour may not have the freaky athleticism that Elyiss Williams or Jaden Reddell possess, but Barbour has a ton of positional versatility that allows him to become a favorite of offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. Inside linebacker Justin Williams The biggest departure from last year’s defense is All-American linebacker CJ Allen. Fortunately for Georgia, the Bulldogs have multiple linebackers to fill the void left by Allen. RELATED Georgia’s CJ Allen at NFL Combine: ‘When I hit you, you’re going to feel it’ Raylen Wilson and Chris Cole will likely be the starters for Georgia entering 2026, but don’t overlook what Williams brings to the table.

He was a rotational player for Georgia last season who took on a larger role when Allen suffered a knee injury against Texas. Coaches love the intangibles that Williams brings to the position. Couple that with the athleticism that made him a five-star prospect in Georgia’s 2024 recruiting class, and Williams seems like a perfect spring breakout candidate. RELATED For Georgia DL coach, record-setting Jordan Davis contract another big win Outside linebacker Chase Linton A leg injury prevented Linton from playing a larger role as a true freshman. Perhaps if he had been able to contribute, Georgia wouldn’t have ranked last in the SEC in sacks. Georgia brings back Quintavius Johnson and Gabe Harris, giving the Bulldogs two very competent defenders at the position.