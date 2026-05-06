Georgia Bulldogs How Zayden Walker’s injury this spring could impact Georgia’s defense The sophomore missed out on reps at a position — inside linebacker — that has a steep learning curve. Georgia linebacker Zayden Walker pressures Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson during the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. The Bulldogs won 28-7. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Connor Riley 29 minutes ago Share

ATHENS — Zayden Walker ended last season with momentum. He picked up sacks in wins against Texas and Alabama and carved out a role on Georgia’s defense, even while part of a loaded linebacker room. He had six tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss in 10 games for the Bulldogs.

With CJ Allen moving on to the NFL, Walker had a chance this spring to earn more reps and continue his development. However, surgery to repair a torn labrum sidelined Walker for most of the Bulldogs’ practices. “Zayden had a shoulder repair, very typical of spring practices,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said following G-Day. “He’s going through that and he’s worked hard to get in shape, get back. He was able to do some stuff in black shirts (indicating noncontact) the last couple practices. He’s running full speed and just waiting to get cleared.” Walker was in uniform on G-Day, though he was once again in a noncontact jersey. As Smart noted, Georgia has a long history of players — Brock Bowers and Nakobe Dean, for example — needing shoulder surgeries and missing spring practices. But Bowers and Dean were more established players when their injuries occurred.

Walker, a sophomore from Ellaville, Georgia, missed out on valuable reps. The learning curve at inside linebacker is steep. There is a reason Allen, Jalon Walker, Dean and Roquan Smith all popped in their third seasons at Georgia.

Still, Walker’s athletic gifts are strong enough to carve out a role as a third-down pass rusher. But he wants to do more and eventually occupy an every-down role. Walker wasn’t the biggest spring injury in terms of expected contributions. Outside linebacker Gabe Harris and offensive lineman Drew Bobo fit that bill. But Harris is entering his fourth year in the program, while Bobo is in his fifth. They’ve seen just about everything Georgia can throw at them. “He’s just got great toughness,” Smart said of Harris. “He’s got great pass-rush ability and, shoot, he was back out there at the end of spring going through things without pads on trying to compete against our guys.” Senior linebacker Raylen Wilson also missed time this spring because of a knee injury. That created even more opportunities for others. “I feel like just getting those extra reps made me more comfortable,” junior Justin Williams said. “It allowed me to go out there and command the defense.”