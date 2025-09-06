Promising UGA freshman tight end carted off with lower leg injury

Georgia signed Ethan Barbour as a member of its 2025 signing class. Barbour is from Alpharetta, where he played for Milton High School — which won state championships in his junior and senior year. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Ethan Barbour was rolled up on from behind in Georgia’s final play of the first half against Austin Peay.

ATHENS — Ethan Barbour was off to a promising start of his Georgia career. He started the season-opener against Marshall and routinely found himself on the field during the early part of the season.

But Barbour got rolled up on from behind on Georgia’s final play of the first half against Austin Peay and remained down after the play.