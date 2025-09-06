Promising UGA freshman tight end carted off with lower leg injury
Ethan Barbour was rolled up on from behind in Georgia’s final play of the first half against Austin Peay.
Georgia signed Ethan Barbour as a member of its 2025 signing class. Barbour is from Alpharetta, where he played for Milton High School — which won state championships in his junior and senior year. (Jason Getz/AJC)
In addition to his work at tight end, Barbour also lined up at full back for Georgia. Early in the game, Georgia ripped off a 23-yard run with Barbour in formation, as Dwight Phillips Jr. found a hole to set up Georgia’s first score of the game.
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
