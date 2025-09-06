UGA Logo
Promising UGA freshman tight end carted off with lower leg injury

Ethan Barbour was rolled up on from behind in Georgia’s final play of the first half against Austin Peay.
Georgia signed Ethan Barbour as a member of its 2025 signing class. Barbour is from Alpharetta, where he played for Milton High School — which won state championships in his junior and senior year. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

ATHENS — Ethan Barbour was off to a promising start of his Georgia career. He started the season-opener against Marshall and routinely found himself on the field during the early part of the season.

But Barbour got rolled up on from behind on Georgia’s final play of the first half against Austin Peay and remained down after the play.

Barbour was carted off the field with an air cast on his left leg.

Georgia football moves up game time against Austin Peay

Georgia signed Barbour as a member of its 2025 signing class. He is from Alpharetta, where he played for Milton High School — which won state championships in Barbour’s junior and senior year.

He is one of two freshmen tight ends on Georgia’s 2025 roster, as the Bulldogs also signed Elyiss Williams, who caught a touchdown pass in Georgia’s win over Marshall.

Georgia still has one of the top tight end rooms in the country, with Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie leading the way. Neither had a reception in the first half of Saturday’s game.

With Barbour injured, it’s likely Jaden Reddell will see an uptick in snaps.

Everything you need to know about Austin Peay at Georgia

In addition to his work at tight end, Barbour also lined up at full back for Georgia. Early in the game, Georgia ripped off a 23-yard run with Barbour in formation, as Dwight Phillips Jr. found a hole to set up Georgia’s first score of the game.

Georgia was already without right guard Juan Gaston and right tackle Earnest Greene on Saturday. Gaston is dealing with a knee injury while Greene has a back injury. Greene did at least dress out.

Punter Brett Thorson and cornerback Daylen Everette returned to action. Thorson was dealing with a knee injury he suffered last season while Everette missed last week with an ankle injury.

Georgia lead 14-3 at halftime against Austin Peay, but the second half was delayed because of weather.

Georgia football game in weather delay

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

