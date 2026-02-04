Atlanta Hawks Hawks agree to acquire Jock Landale from Jazz With depth issues at center, Hawks make addition ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline. Grizzlies center Jock Landale (right) reaches for the ball ahead of Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye (center) on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, in Memphis, Tenn. On Wednesday, the Hawks acquired Landale, who is averaging a career-high 11.3 points this season. (Brandon Dill/AP)

The Hawks have agreed to acquire center Jock Landale from the Jazz, according to a person familiar with the situation. The team did not have to give up much, acquiring Landale for cash considerations.

This is the second time in the last four years that the Hawks have made a deal involving the Australian center. The Hawks acquired Landale when they made the deal to get guard Dejounte Murray in July 2022. The team later traded Landale to the Suns. Landale came to the NBA after signing with the Spurs in 2021. After stops with the Suns and Rockets, he signed with the Grizzlies this season, making 25 starts. In 45 games this season, Landale averaged a career-high 11.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists on 38% shooting from 3. But Landale’s tenure with the Grizzlies ended Tuesday when they included him in the deal that sent Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Jazz.

Now, the Hawks have added the 30-year-old to their roster in a move that helps them address their lack of depth at center.

The Hawks will have to waive and/or trade a player to make room on the roster for Landale. As of now, the Hawks have 15 players signed to guaranteed contracts and three players on two-way deals. The most likely player to be impacted may be center Duop Reath, whom the Hawks acquired Sunday in a deal that sent Vit Krejci to the Trail Blazers. Reath has already been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery to address a stress fracture in his right foot. Here’s a look at the Hawks roster. Guards Nickeil Alexander-Walker*

