Atlanta Hawks Hawks trade Vit Krejci to Trail Blazers for Duop Reath, draft capital Krejci, 25, has been a top 3-point shooter this season, but minutes dwindled with the abundance of wing players. The Hawks traded Vit Krejci (right) — pictured shooting against Portland's Shaedon Sharpe in April — to the Trail Blazers for Duop Reath and two second-round draft picks. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025)

The Hawks have dealt wing Vit Krejci to the Trail Blazers, according to a person familiar with the situation. In exchange, the Hawks received center Duop Reath and two future second-round picks. The Hawks will get a 2027 and 2030 second-round pick, one of which was originally dealt to the Trail Blazers in a deal that brought Saddiq Bey to Atlanta.

The Hawks acquired Krejci, 25, in 2022 from the Thunder. Though they waived him before the season began in '23, they brought him back on a two-way deal before signing him to a standard contract in the summer of '24. This season, Krejci has become a top-20 shooter in the league, averaging 9 points and 2.2 triples per game on 42.3% shooting. He's had some splashy moments with the Hawks this year, including an 8-of-10 outing from deep in the team's win over the Clippers in November. But the Hawks had an abundance of wings and Krejci's minutes had begun to dwindle. The Hawks had acquired guard CJ McCollum and wing Corey Kispert from their deal that sent Trae Young to the Wizards. Plus, with veteran shooter Luke Kennard knocking shots down more consistently, the Hawks looked to find ways for more future flexibility.

The Hawks also recently saw the return of second-year forward Zaccharie Risacher from an 11-game absence because of a bone bruise in his left knee.