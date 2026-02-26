Atlanta Falcons Dirty Birds Dispatch: The Kirk Cousins era is over Live from the NFL scouting combine. Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins signals to the fans during warm-ups before the Falcons face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Good morning! Back in the good ol’ days, we stood in the parking lot between the train depot and the old Hoosier Dome in Indianapolis and tried to get interviews at the NFL scouting combine.

Fast forward some 30-plus years later, the scouting combine has grown in popularity with great media and fan access. ADIEU, MONSIEUR COUSINS Kirk Cousins after his final game as a Falcon. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) INDIANAPOLIS — It was here Tuesday that the Kirk Cousins era with the Falcons officially came to an end. New general manager Ian Cunningham announced when he would be released and that he didn’t expect Cousins to return to the team.

The Cousins era started with such promise.

Cousins gave the most awesome introductory news conference, got the team in hot water for tampering, then got off to a 6-3 start and had the whole Mercedes-Benz Stadium swag surfin’. Penix won’t be handed starting job

How Falcons are tackling combine ‘speed dating’

5 prospects to watch today In Game 10 of the 2024 season, a misstep by All-Pro right guard Chris Lindstrom lead to right tackle Kaleb McGary missing his block on Payton Turner and Cousins getting smashed. The injuries to his right arm and elbow lead to his demise. Why he was allowed to play hurt remains a mystery and helped sabotage the season. Cousins would go on to lead the NFL in interceptions and get benched for Michael Penix Jr.

Last year, the Falcons’ season started to unravel in Week 3 at the Panthers and never really got on track. No need to rehash all of that right now. Let’s wish Cousins the best as he’s set to become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new NFL business year March 11. 🤔 Possible landing spots for Cousins include Minnesota, Las Vegas, the New York Jets and Arizona. CUNNINGHAM PROVIDES CLARITY Cunningham broke the news Tuesday on Cousins and that tight end Kyle Pitts would receive the franchise tag. He also addressed several other issues.

🗣️ On replacing Cousins, considering Penix’s injury status: “Yeah, we’re in the process of doing that right now, right? We just had an accelerated version of our free-agent meetings. Obviously, we’re here at the combine as well. So, we’ll make that decision in due time.” 🗣️ On tight ends: “Yeah, good question. You know, really, because it’s such a unique position, obviously, you have, usually those are really, really smart guys, right? The guy that can block, run routes, (use them in) spacing. For the coordinator, using them in 12 personnel. Especially, when you get a guy like Colston (Loveland), when you get a guy like Kyle (Pitts), it gives you another weapon. It helps dictate the defense, whether they’re going to play base to that or whether they’re going to play nickel. So, it allows a lot of flexibility for an offense. I feel like that position is going to continue to grow moving forward.” Opinion: Falcons should avoid big-money Pitts extension

Falcons have abundant WR options in draft 🗣️ On Kevin Stefanski and Penix: “I’m excited about their relationship growing. I’m excited for Michael to get healthy. They’ve already had really good conversations. I’ve had a chance to see Michael in the building. I’m looking forward to seeing how their relationship blossoms.” 🗣️ On his working relationship with Matt Ryan: “It’s been great. He was a quarterback, and I was an offensive lineman. We’re transparent. Honest. There’s similarities in and passion that we’ve recently picked up on and to be able to have a guy like that, who’s had a career in which he’s had and to be able to pick his brain from a player’s perspective, is invaluable. He’s been extremely helpful thus far, and I’m looking forward to continuing to get to know him and continue to work with him.”

🗣️ On if Ryan will help in the QB search: “He’s going to be involved in all of our processes. He’s already involved with the process. We’re able to pick his brain in draft meetings, in free agency and again, it’s great to have somebody like Matt in that scene.” NO CLARITY ON PEARCE While Cunningham was open about football matters, he had nothing on the James Pearce Jr.’s domestic violence case. “I’m sure I’ll get some James Pearce questions,” Cunningham said. “Obviously, we take the situation very seriously. I’m just not going to comment on open legal matter. We’ve had some internal discussions, but as far as that, I just won’t comment on any open legal matter.” STEFANSKI ON THE FIT After getting fired by the Browns, Kevin Stefanski was interviewed by the Falcons, Dolphins, Giants, Raiders, Titans and Ravens. He had multiple interviews with the Falcons, Ravens and Titans. Here’s what he had to say about that period on the coaching carousel.

“I think so much of this is about fit,” Stefanski said. “Fit for me. Fit for what I believe in and obviously, with (owner) Arthur Blank, (president of football) Matt Ryan, (general manager) Ian (Cunningham) wasn’t there just yet, but there was a belief in and an alignment in how we saw the game and what we thought was important in this game. I felt very lucky to be able to talk to a bunch of other teams, but I felt like the fit was really strong.” FALCONS SET TO BECOME FREE AGENTS Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier breaks a tackle during the team's January win over the Saints. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) In addition to Kirk Cousins, several other Falcons are headed to free agency: 📝 Dee Alford, CB: Stepped in at nickel back after Billy Bowman Jr. went down. He finished with 64 tackles, two sacks, three interceptions, 13 passes defended and three quarterback hits. Has a market value of $5.8 million per Spotrac.com. 📝 Tyler Allgeier, RB: The Falcons will want to keep him, but the market will be too high for a backup running back. Some team will view Allgeier as a No. 1 running back on the open market. His value is projected at $1.8 million.

📝 Troy Andersen, LB: He played in 17 games as a rookie but hasn’t been able to complete a season since. He missed all of 2025, as he has been injury-prone. 📝 Arnold Ebiketie, Edge: He played in 17 games and made three starts as a quality backup in a rotational role. He had 36 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks. He played 384 defensive snaps (35%) while rookie James Pearce Jr. was learning his way. His projected market value is $9 million. 📝 Kaden Elliss, LB: He led the team in tackles over the past two seasons. He has played for three defensive coordinators. He may have played himself into a bigger deal. His market value is $8.9 million. Falcons mum on Elliss’ future 📝 Leonard Floyd, Edge: Provided a veteran presence and went about his business. He’s had a good career. His market value is $8.9 million.

📝 Feleipe Franks, TE: Was signed to help the special teams, and that didn’t work out too well. He was second on the team with 11 special teams tackles. He played short-yardage quarterback as he had two carries for 4 yards. 📝 DeAngelo Malone, LB: Key special teams player who suffered a broken ankle in the loss to the Colts in Berlin. The Falcons need to upgrade the special teams units. 📝 David Onyemata, DL: He’s set to turn 34 in November, and the Falcons need to get bigger on the front line in order to stop the run better. His market value is $8.3 million. 📝 Bradley Pinion, P: He averaged 40.6 net yards on 64 punts. He placed 34 punts inside the 20-yard line. Had some placement issues with the new dynamic kickoff before giving way to Zane Gonzalez late in the season. 📝 Teagan Quitoriano, TE: He was a blocking tight end and did not provide much energy in the run game.

📝 Kentavius Street, DL: He was a quality backup on the interior of the defense. He played in seven games last season. 📝 Elijah Wilkinson, OL: Started all 17 games at right tackle for Kaleb McGary. He played 1,096 snaps and had a 62.9 grade by Pro Football Focus, which ranked 57th of 89 right tackles. He had a 61 grade in the run game and 68.3 in pass protection. He had 12 penalties, six sacks allowed and nine quarterback hits allowed. His market value is $1.7 million. 📝 Josh Woods, LB: He ranked second on the team with 11 special teams tackles. PHOTO OF THE WEEK Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn, former Falcons head man, speaks during his combine news conference. (Michael Conroy/AP) QUOTE OF THE WEEK I did talk to Kirk (Cousins) and his representation, Mike McCartney, letting them know that we will release them on the first day of the league year. We felt that was out of respect for Kirk and Mike (and) his vision. For what he's done in his career, I owe that to him. We owe that to him, to allow him some clarity going into free agency. - Falcons GM Ian Cunningham, on closing the Kirk Cousins era. Thanks for reading to the very bottom of the Dirty Birds Dispatch. Questions? Suggestions? Contact us at dledbetter@ajc.com.