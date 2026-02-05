Atlanta Falcons 5 prospects to watch for Falcons in Thursday’s NFL combine drills Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) gets tackled by Penn State defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) as he gets off a pass during the first half in 2023 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, December 30, 2023, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

By Daniel Flick – The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 31 minutes ago link copied

INDIANAPOLIS — Jeff Ulbrich promises his suggestion is subtle and rooted in facts. The Falcons’ defensive coordinator saw a graphic during the NFL playoffs that showed every postseason team and their investment in the defensive line. Some used a wealth of early draft picks, while others spent big money in free agency.

Ulbrich, who new Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski retained on his staff, reached a natural conclusion. “There’s a huge investment in defense, especially the defensive line and front,” Ulbrich said Feb. 11. “To me, that’s where championship teams are built, not just championship defenses.” Through his first two weeks around Stefanski and new general manager Ian Cunningham, Ulbrich heard promising conversations. There’s an understanding, he said, that the team’s defense needs to be built from the front before anywhere else. “So, I know there’s going to be an investment,” Ulbrich said. “I know there’s going to be dedicated resources to it. I’m excited about what that’s going to look like.”

Falcons fans may get a first glance at their future investments between 3 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Thursday, when linebackers and defensive linemen participate in drills and athletic testing at the NFL scouting combine inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The event will be live streamed on NFL Network.

The Falcons have only five picks — No. 48, 79, 114, 196 and 232 — entering the combine, but Cunningham said he believes there’s a sweet spot in the draft class somewhere between the second and fourth round. Here are five players set to participate Thursday who may fall into the Falcons’ sweet spot on Day 2 or prove viable later in the draft’s closing rounds on Day 3. Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State The Falcons had the NFL’s ninth-worst run defense this past season, allowing 126.2 rushing yards per game. Orange, who’s nicknamed “Big Citrus” at 6-foot-4 and 325 pounds, is one of the draft’s most potent run defenders due to his blend of size, strength and athleticism. He’s expected to be selected on the latter half of Day 2. Jaishawn Barham, edge, Michigan

Barham fits a similar mold to Falcons 2025 first-round pick Jalon Walker, but he also bears a resemblance to standout linebacker and looming free agent Kaden Elliss, who Cunningham didn’t commit to re-signing. The 6-foot-3, 243-pound Barham primarily played off-ball linebacker in 2024 at Michigan before moving to the line of scrimmage in 2025. He’s athletic, disruptive and versatile, and if the Falcons lose Elliss, Barham has the track record to be part of the solution — and he may be available early on Day 3. Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh Undersized but athletic at 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, Louis makes plays all over the field. He should run fast and move well Thursday night. As the Cleveland Browns’ head coach in 2021, Stefanski drafted a similar style of player in Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Louis projects as a third-round pick. Dani Dennis-Sutton, edge, Penn State If the Falcons opt to add another pass rusher on Day 2, few, if any, were more productive college players than Dennis-Sutton. The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder started 30 of 55 appearances at Penn State and finished his career with 34.5 tackles for loss and 23.5 sacks. He’s strong, athletic and an intriguing edge defender in the middle of Day 2.