Michael Cunningham Falcons smart to franchise tag Kyle Pitts, should avoid big-money extension The All-Pro tight end didn’t produce until contract year. According to NFL Media, the Atlanta Falcons plan to use the exclusive franchise tag on Kyle Pitts before the start of free agency on March 11. He’ll play on a one-year contract for about $16 million unless the two sides agree to a long-term deal before July 15. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025)

It’s too risky for the Falcons to sign tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. to a long-term contract. Letting him walk isn’t a good idea. The Falcons reportedly are prepared to split the difference for now.

According to NFL Media, the Falcons plan to use the exclusive franchise tag on Pitts before the start of free agency on March 11. He’ll play on a one-year contract for about $16 million unless the two sides agree to a long-term deal before July 15. The Falcons might do that to gain cap relief and keep Pitts under contractual control beyond 2026. It’s better if they just roll with the one-year deal. RELATED Can Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts keep playing at a high level? It’s noteworthy that Pitts didn’t have a breakout season until his contract was set to expire. If money were the motivation, it would still be the case when he’s playing on a one-year deal. Paying Pitts big money risks getting the underachieving athlete from 2022 to 2024 instead of the complete tight end of 2025. Before last season, I’d say Pitts wasn’t worth the franchise tag. The memories of his promising rookie season had faded. Lots of tight ends with much lower salaries performed better.

Better for the Falcons to let some other team pay to find out that Pitts would never reach his potential.

Then Pitts produced 928 yards on 88 catches with five touchdowns in 2025. He was efficient: sixth-best among tight ends in receiving yards per route run, per Pro Football Focus. Pitts made contested catches and moved the chains: 51 of his receptions resulted in first downs. RELATED Dirty Birds Dispatch: Decisions on Pitts, Cousins loom Pitts became the No. 2 pass-catcher for a team that didn’t have a good No. 2 wide receiver while significantly improving his blocking. That performance made Pitts a bargain at a salary of $10.8 million. Pitts was in line to cash in on the free agent market next week. The Falcons prevented that by using the franchise tag. Pitts probably will seek an extension that’s comparable to deals signed by tight ends T.J. Hockenson ($42.5 million guaranteed in 2023) and Dallas Goedert ($35 million guaranteed in 2021). Pitts and his agent can argue that he’s younger now (25) than Hockenson (26) and Goedert (26) were when they signed their extensions. The salary cap has increased since then. Pitts has played in every game for three straight seasons. Pitts can also note that Matt Ryan was the quarterback during his strong rookie season. Since then, Pitts has played with Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, Kirk Cousins (diminished) and Michael Penix Jr. (unproven). Hard to shine with those QBs.

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts produced 928 yards on 88 catches with five touchdowns in 2025, becoming the No. 2 pass-catcher for a team that didn’t have a good No. 2 wide receiver. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025) But Pitts, the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history, is supposed to be the kind of player who makes plays with marginal quarterbacks (see preinjury Brock Bowers in Las Vegas). That didn’t happen until last season. If his salary demands get too wild, then the Falcons should tell Pitts he’ll get his money after another big season in 2026. That’s not an ideal situation for Pitts, but the franchise tag is designed to keep valuable players off the market. It’s smart business for the Falcons to use it on Pitts, even if the salary-cap hit is a bit high. Among tight ends, only Hockenson, Goedert and Dawson Knox are projected to count more against their team’s 2026 cap. It’s a worthy investment for the Falcons. They need Pitts as a good complement to No. 1 wide receiver Drake London. The Falcons won’t find a good receiver on the market for $16 million. They don’t have a first-round pick to select a top prospect in the draft.