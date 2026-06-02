Atlanta Falcons Penix, Tagovailoa are ‘working together’ to benefit each other, Falcons The two share several few bonding points. Falcons quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. (left) and Tua Tagovailoa run drills during an OTA workout at the team's training facility Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Flowery Branch. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 9 minutes ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — The last time he entered a several-month stretch that defined his next career step, Michael Penix Jr. trained with a Tagovailoa. During the 2024 pre-draft process that ultimately led to the Falcons selecting him No. 8 overall, Penix worked out alongside Taulia Tagovailoa. They developed a strong relationship. Now, more than two years later and with Penix’s career again at a significant moment, he works out with another Tagovailoa each day.

Penix hadn’t met Tua Tagovailoa, Taulia’s older brother, until after the Falcons signed the 28-year-old signal-caller this spring to compete for the starting job. They’re only a few months into their working relationship, but Penix said he has enjoyed his time with Tua, and he sees the resemblance between him and 26-year-old Taulia. “They’re kind of very similar,” Penix said during OTAs. “So, it’s been great. He’s been awesome.” Tua Tagovailoa reciprocated those feelings. He touted the collective energy within the quarterback room, which also includes Trevor Siemian and Jack Strand, position coaches Alex Van Pelt and Jordan Reid, and frequent visits from coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. “I think it’s been going great,” Tua Tagovailoa said of his relationship with Penix. “I mean, I think the world of Mike. I think the world of Trevor. We just got Jack in the room, as well. But I think the camaraderie within the room with those guys, with ‘AVP’ (Van Pelt), with Tommy, and also with Kev, has been really good.”

Penix and Tagovailoa share a few bonding points.

Penix is a newlywed, and Tagovailoa is four years into his own marriage — which is, in his eyes, still too early to give wedding advice. They’re part of the NFL’s small fraternity of left-handed quarterbacks. And they’re both seeking to regain starting jobs after unfortunate circumstances left them on the bench at the end of last season, be it a knee injury for Penix or substandard performance for Tagovailoa. Individual goals haven’t stopped them from forming a healthy relationship. “(Tagovailoa) and MP are getting along very, very well,” receiver Drake London said. “Both of them are just competing and working really hard together, and I love it.” Tagovailoa counts himself fortunate for the situation he had as an NFL rookie in 2020, when he learned under veteran signal-caller Ryan Fitzpatrick. The knowledge gained, both in terms of football nuances and off-field approaches, aided his adjustment to a veteran role last year with the Miami Dolphins, his first season as the oldest quarterback on the team. Now, as Tagovailoa continues growing more comfortable with his standing as a seasoned professional, he’s adopted the mentality of helping Penix get better. During his introductory press conference in March, Tagovailoa said if he improves Penix’s game, he directly improves his own, too. The Falcons then become the biggest beneficiary.

“It’s a competition, don’t get me wrong. I’ve got to go out there and compete. MP’s got to go out there and compete,” Tagovailoa said. “But for me, it would just be wrong not to help is just how I see things.” Penix carries the mindset of running his own race, and he tries not to look in Tagovailoa’s line or worry himself about comparison. But Penix, too, is committed to bettering the Falcons’ quarterback room and organization at large. “We are working together,” Penix said. “That’s what it’s all about, working together and helping each other finish the race. And obviously, we want to come out on top, as far as this team. … Tua, Trevor, they’ve all been there for me throughout the whole rehab process that I’ve been going through. “And I’m going to be there for them throughout each and every day that we’re out there grinding and in the meeting rooms as well.” Penix, who’s six months removed from suffering a torn ACL last November, hasn’t been cleared for 11-on-11 team periods. He’s participated in individual throwing sessions and 7-on-7s, and Tagovailoa has taken note both of Penix’s practice performance and the way his teammates treat him.

“Shoot, I’m impressed by what he’s shown out there, of course,” Tagovailoa said. “You can just tell he’s been here working and working really hard to be able to get back out there. You can see the level of respect the guys that have been here last year with him have for him, both offensively and defensively. “Then also the new coaching staff. But you can see the amount of respect that the coaches have for him, too. So, it’s been good fun to go out there and compete with him. I’m trying to help him as much as I can as well.” Penix and Tagovailoa have alternated snaps, or series, during OTA practices. The final answer on the Falcons’ starting quarterback likely won’t come until the middle of training camp, but the work to develop chemistry with receivers has already started. Tagovailoa wants to spend time with his pass catchers during breaks this summer. Penix, who has a two-year jump on building rapport, is close friends with several of them. Perhaps Penix and Tagovailoa won’t spend time together, but that part feels moot. When they’re in the Falcons’ building, they’re cordial and respectful — and most important, they’ve proven willing to put the team above themselves with their eyes set on a greater, organization-based mission.