AJC Varsity Buford becomes first consensus national champion from Georgia since 1991 Buford ran up a 15-0 record this year, defeating Carrollton in the Georgia High School Association Class 6A finals. Buford's Tyriq Green (1) holds the trophy next to Graham Houston, left, and Bryce Perry-Wright after their 28-21 win against Carrollton in the Class 6A GHSA football championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, in Atlanta.

Buford collected eight No. 1 rankings across the 10 major poll services in the week after winning the Class 6A state championship. That collection of national titles means that Buford (15-0) is the first consensus national champion from Georgia since 1991, when LaGrange was No. 1 in USA Today, the only poll at the time.

“We can compete with anybody,” Buford senior lineman Graham Houston, a Georgia signee, said after the state championship win over Carrollton. “You could see that throughout the season how we got progressively better.” Buford’s No. 1 rankings came from Blue Star Media, ESPN/SC Next, HSRatings.com, MaxPreps, National HSFB, SBLive, The Sporting News and USA Today. The two services that did not name Buford a national champion were High School Football America and the Massey Ratings, which ranked them No. 4 and No. 2 respectively. HSFA named St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) its national champion while the Massey Ratings had Bixby (Okla.) atop its list.

Georgia had not had a team finish No. 1 in any of those 10 services since 2015, when Colquitt County finished the season No. 1 in the HSFA poll.