Cam Newton praises Georgia as a hotbed for high school football talent

“Just imagine if Georgia was as big as California, just imagine if Georgia was as big as Texas, just imagine if Georgia was as big as doggone Florida,” Newton said. “What would that look like?”
To Newton’s point, Georgia has a smaller population than the next four states behind it in the rankings. But, at least to Newton, that hasn’t stopped Georgia from providing next-level talent at every position.
“You want to go get a good lineman, you may want to go to the Midwest, but our fail-safe is Georgia,” Newton said. “You want to go get a quarterback, yeah, we’re going to go to California, yeah, we’re going to go to Texas, maybe Florida. But you can go to Georgia.
“You want an old, physical tight end? Yeah, we can go Midwest again, we can go to Texas again, maybe go up north to Maryland or something like that, but you can always come to Georgia.”
Every Georgia high school football program in MaxPreps’ 2025 Preseason Top 100
No. 4 - Grayson
No. 13 - Buford
No. 22 - Milton
No. 26 - Carrollton
No. 28 - Douglas County
No. 51 - North Cobb
No. 55 - Collins Hill
No. 63 - Langston Hughes
No. 66 - Thomas County Central
No. 68 - North Gwinnett
No. 72 - Gainesville
No. 75 - Lee County
No. 86 - North Oconee
No. 90 - Colquitt County
No. 93 - Lowndes
No. 95 - Rabun Gap-Nacoochee
Of note, Newton has played football in many of Georgia’s competing states. After leading Westlake to a region championship his junior year with over 3,100 total yards and 31 total touchdowns, Newton signed to play for the University of Florida.
He then transferred to Blinn College in Texas before finishing his career at Auburn. The former Heisman Trophy winner was drafted first overall by the Carolina Panthers, where he played in Charlotte, North Carolina, for a decade.
Newton isn’t even the most recent Georgia high school quarterback to go No. 1 overall in the NFL draft. That would be Cartersville’s Trevor Lawrence, picked first in 2021. A year later, Upson-Lee High School and UGA alum Travon Walker was drafted No. 1 overall.
Walker is one of 71 former UGA players in the NFL, tied for second in the country behind Alabama (73), according to InGame.com.
But Newton wasn’t focused only on football. He stretched his pro-Georgia argument across all sports.
“You want a good tennis player? You can go to Georgia, get you one of them. You want a good track runner? You can go to Georgia to get you one of them, too.”
Newton kept going, listing billiards, ping-pong, basketball, lacrosse, hockey, badminton, and even said Georgia was good for finding all-stars in the card game spades.
“When you’re talking about a pure athlete, no matter the sport, no matter the sport, you know in any sport who’s going to always have a representative there,” Newton said.