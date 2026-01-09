Kennesaw State reportedly picks up transfer QB with ACC, SEC experience

Syracuse quarterback Rickie Collins gets off a pass under pressure from Georgia Tech’s defense at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Atlanta. Collins transferred to Syracuse in December 2024 after two years at LSU. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025)

Collins transferred to Syracuse in December 2024 after two years at LSU. He played in seven games for Syracuse this season, with 1,042 passing yards, six passing touchdowns and 10 interceptions, 126 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.

Kennesaw State, fresh off its impressive turnaround season, has added Syracuse transfer quarterback Rickie Collins (6-2, 210) to the mix, according to On3 .

He went 0-5 as a starter.

At LSU, Collins appeared in four games, completing 7 of 7 passes for 38 yards and rushing for 37 yards on seven carries.

Kennesaw State recently extended coach Jerry Mack, who led the Owls from 2-10 in their first FBS season to 10-4 and a Conference USA championship in his first year at the helm.

Owls quarterback Amari Odom entered the transfer portal after passing for 2,594 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions, rushing for 347 yards and seven touchdowns. Both Syracuse and Missouri have shown interest in Odom, per 247Sports.