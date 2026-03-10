State Sports Report Kennesaw has overcome obstacles, now ready for CUSA tournament The No. 6-seeded Owls (18-13) open tournament on Thursday against No. 3 seed Western Kentucky. Kennesaw State guard RJ Johnson (right) drives in a for a layup against Western Kentucky center Leeroy Odiahi during a Conference USA basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, at Kennesaw State University. The two teams will face each other once again on Thursday in Huntsville, Ala. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Kennesaw State’s basketball season could easily have ended up on the rocks. Instead, the Owls enter the Conference USA championship with a legitimate chance to extend their season. Sixth-seeded KSU (18-13, 10-10) earned a first-round tournament bye and will play No. 3 seed Western Kentucky (18-13, 11-9) on Thursday at 9 p.m. in the quarterfinal round at Propst Arena in Huntsville, Alabama. The Owls need to win three games in three days to win the title and earn the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

“It’s time to go,” coach Antoine Pettway said. “You’ve got to get your big-boy pants on and go.” RELATED Kennesaw State closes regular season with narrow defeat It was a challenging season. The Owls lost two key players in January. Leading scorer Simeon Cottle was suspended after being indicted in a federal investigation of a point-shaving scheme. A week earlier, Ramone Seals sustained facial injuries that kept him out until late February. “We lost 30 points out of our starting lineup within a week, so we knew we had to adjust and do things a little different,” Pettway said. “We sat down and talked with the guys and told them the mission was still the mission. We still were going to try to accomplish what we needed to accomplish to compete for a championship, and they did it. They stayed together. They stayed the course.”

Despite an occasional wobble, Kennesaw has remained competitive. Only one of its last seven conference losses was by double-digit points. Kennesaw State split with regular-season champion Liberty, was swept in two close games by No. 2 seed Sam Houston, and swept No. 3 seed Western Kentucky.