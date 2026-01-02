Sports Jerry Mack’s new contract has escalating salary, significant bonus increases Mack was named Conference USA coach of the year. Head coach Jerry Mack answers questions to the media after Kennesaw State's first practice at the Perche on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

After leading a massive turnaround for the Owls, Kennesaw State extended football coach Jerry Mack’s contract through 2031, adding two years to his original deal. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution obtained a copy of Mack’s six-year contract, which shows his new salary and bonus structure.

In his initial contract, Mack was given an annual base salary rate of $750,000. As of Dec. 9, that rate jumped to $900,000. After that, his salary is set to increase by $60,000 each year of the contract, reaching $1,200,000 in December 2030. RELATED Brainy Kennesaw State running back foresaw a turnaround season Coaching salary data compiled by USA Today gives us an idea of where Mack falls among Conference USA coaches (though the data was last updated as of Oct. 8): Liberty’s Jamey Chadwell is listed as the highest earner in Conference USA at $5,936,509 (total pay), followed by Sonny Cumbie at Louisiana Tech, Charles Kelly at Jacksonville State and Derek Mason at Middle Tennessee ($1,000,000 each). Kennesaw State’s previous football coach, Brian Bohannon (now on staff at Georgia Tech), was listed as making $376,000 in 2024, per USA Today. Mack’s contract also lists possible bonuses, such as $100,000 if the Owls win the regular season Conference USA title and/or the championship game. In his initial contract, he got half that amount for this stipulation.

Among several, other bonuses include: