Sports

Jerry Mack’s new contract has escalating salary, significant bonus increases

Mack was named Conference USA coach of the year.
Head coach Jerry Mack answers questions to the media after Kennesaw State's first practice at the Perche on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Head coach Jerry Mack answers questions to the media after Kennesaw State's first practice at the Perche on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

After leading a massive turnaround for the Owls, Kennesaw State extended football coach Jerry Mack’s contract through 2031, adding two years to his original deal.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution obtained a copy of Mack’s six-year contract, which shows his new salary and bonus structure.

In his initial contract, Mack was given an annual base salary rate of $750,000. As of Dec. 9, that rate jumped to $900,000. After that, his salary is set to increase by $60,000 each year of the contract, reaching $1,200,000 in December 2030.

RELATED
Brainy Kennesaw State running back foresaw a turnaround season

Coaching salary data compiled by USA Today gives us an idea of where Mack falls among Conference USA coaches (though the data was last updated as of Oct. 8): Liberty’s Jamey Chadwell is listed as the highest earner in Conference USA at $5,936,509 (total pay), followed by Sonny Cumbie at Louisiana Tech, Charles Kelly at Jacksonville State and Derek Mason at Middle Tennessee ($1,000,000 each).

Kennesaw State’s previous football coach, Brian Bohannon (now on staff at Georgia Tech), was listed as making $376,000 in 2024, per USA Today.

Mack’s contract also lists possible bonuses, such as $100,000 if the Owls win the regular season Conference USA title and/or the championship game. In his initial contract, he got half that amount for this stipulation.

Among several, other bonuses include:

After going 2-10 in its first year of FBS play, in the program’s second year at college football’s highest division, the Owls went 10-3 and won Conference USA. Mack was named Conference USA coach of the year.

“I’m grateful to (Kennesaw State President Kathy S. Schwaig) and Athletic Director Milton Overton for their continued support of me, my family, our coaching staff and Kennesaw State football,” Mack said in the Dec. 10 press release announcing his contract extension. “From my very first day, I’ve valued the continued alignment of our administration and university in building a championship program, and I know together we’ll continue to be able to achieve great things.”

1/36
Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC
Kennesaw State head coach Jerry Mack celebrates with players after Kennesaw State beat UTEP during an NCAA college football game at Fifth Third Stadium, Tuesday, October 28, 2025 in Kennesaw. Kennesaw State won 33-20 over University of Texas at El Paso. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

About the Author

Sarah K. Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, spearheads sports video at the AJC. She also serves as a general assignment writer and previously covered the Hawks from 2019-22.

More Stories

The Latest

AAJC 010126 Sugar Bowl game JG

‘We screwed that up’: Kirby Smart gives his reasoning on third, fourth-down calls

Georgia football falls to Ole Miss after taking 2-possession lead into halftime

PHOTOS: Georgia upset by Ole Miss in Sugar Bowl

Keep Reading

LSU football coach Kiffin attends Tigers' women's hoop game as Ole Miss beats Georgia at Sugar Bowl

How transfer portal forces adaptation — and wreaks havoc — at Georgia Southern

Clark Atlanta football coach let go; program moving in ‘different direction’

Featured

The Beltline's Eastside Trail and the development that has bloomed around it stands in front of the downtown skyline on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Atlanta bet on the Beltline 20 years ago. The city will never be the same.

The feds, a flipper and a Russian’s decaying mansion: An Atlanta real estate saga

Atlanta officer accused of killing girlfriend after Christmas party