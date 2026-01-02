Jerry Mack’s new contract has escalating salary, significant bonus increases

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution obtained a copy of Mack’s six-year contract, which shows his new salary and bonus structure.
In his initial contract, Mack was given an annual base salary rate of $750,000. As of Dec. 9, that rate jumped to $900,000. After that, his salary is set to increase by $60,000 each year of the contract, reaching $1,200,000 in December 2030.
Coaching salary data compiled by USA Today gives us an idea of where Mack falls among Conference USA coaches (though the data was last updated as of Oct. 8): Liberty’s Jamey Chadwell is listed as the highest earner in Conference USA at $5,936,509 (total pay), followed by Sonny Cumbie at Louisiana Tech, Charles Kelly at Jacksonville State and Derek Mason at Middle Tennessee ($1,000,000 each).
Mack’s contract also lists possible bonuses, such as $100,000 if the Owls win the regular season Conference USA title and/or the championship game. In his initial contract, he got half that amount for this stipulation.
Among several, other bonuses include:
$50,000 if the team makes a bowl game
$50,000 if the team wins a bowl game
$100,000 bonus if the team were to make the College Football Playoff or a New Year’s Six bowl
$10,000 if the Owls win eight regular-season games
After going 2-10 in its first year of FBS play, in the program’s second year at college football’s highest division, the Owls went 10-3 and won Conference USA. Mack was named Conference USA coach of the year.
“I’m grateful to (Kennesaw State President Kathy S. Schwaig) and Athletic Director Milton Overton for their continued support of me, my family, our coaching staff and Kennesaw State football,” Mack said in the Dec. 10 press release announcing his contract extension. “From my very first day, I’ve valued the continued alignment of our administration and university in building a championship program, and I know together we’ll continue to be able to achieve great things.”
