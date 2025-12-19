State Sports Report Kennesaw State falls to Western Michigan in first-ever bowl game The Owls earned a bid to the Myrtle Beach Bowl with a 10-3 record after winning the Conference USA Championship Game over Jacksonville State. Kennesaw State coach Jerry Mack his players before the Myrtle Beach Bowl against Western Michigan. (Courtesy of Kennesaw State Athletics)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Kennesaw State football lost 41-6 to Western Michigan on Friday in its first bowl appearance in program history. The Owls earned a bid to the Myrtle Beach Bowl with a 10-3 record after winning the Conference USA Championship Game over Jacksonville State.

The Broncos finished their season at 10-4 and became the first team in program history to win a conference championship and a bowl game. Javon Rogers caught an 82-yard touchdown pass from Amari Odom to get Kennesaw State on the board in the third quarter. Odom was 18-of-35 passing for 209 yards and was intercepted twice. Running back Chase Belcher had a massive game for the Owls, finishing with 148 rushing yards on just 16 carries. Western Michigan jumped ahead on its first play of the game, as Jalen Buckley broke free for a 65-yard rushing touchdown. The Broncos scored again less than a minute later as defensive lineman Kershawn Fisher scored on a 47-yard fumble recovery.

Devin Miles added a rushing score in the second. Western Michigan led 34-0 at halftime.