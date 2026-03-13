State Sports Report Kennesaw State one win away from trip to NCAA Tournament This Owls haven’t been back to the NCAA Tournament since the program’s first appearance in 2023. Trey Simpson gets congratulated by Scrappy, the KSU mascot, after Kennesaw State’s 79-73 win over Sam Houston in the semifinal of the Conference USA Tournament on March 13, 2026, at the Propst Arena in Huntsville, Ala. (Courtesy of Conference USA).

By Stan Awtrey 1 hour ago link copied

Kennesaw State is one win away from another trip to the NCAA Tournament. The sixth-seeded Owls (20-13) outlasted second-seeded Sam Houston 79-73 on Friday in the semifinal round of the Conference USA Tournament in Huntsville, Alabama. KSU will play fourth-seeded Louisiana Tech (20-13) at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday to determine the league’s automatic bid.

Kennesaw qualified for the NCAA Tournament in 2023 after winning the Atlantic Sun Tournament. Amir Taylor scored 23 points, including 17 in the second half, to pace the Owls. RJ Johnson added 20 points, five rebounds and six assists and Frankquon Sherman had 17 points, 14 in the second half. Sam Houston, which swept KSU in the two-game season series, looked ready to run away with the game after a 10-0 run helped the Bearkats take a 12-point lead with 10:27 to go in the first half. KSU responded by scoring six straight points and had whittled the deficit down to 30-28 with 2:16 remaining. Sam Houston led 37-31 at halftime. RELATED Freshman scores 26 to lead Kennesaw into CUSA semifinals “We played probably as bad as we played in a long time in that first half,” coach Antoine Pettway said. “And so I talked to them, but then I told them to stand there and talk amongst themselves. And they did it, man. We saw a different team. I just wanted to see my team that last 20 minutes, and however the chips fall, I was good with it.”

The game was tied 67-67 with 4:46 left after a 7-0 run by the Bearkats. But KSU scored six straight and outscored Sam Houston 12-6 over the final 3:24.