How London Humphreys knew exactly where he needed to be on clutch Georgia touchdown
He had only two catches in the win over Tennessee, but both went for explosive plays.
Georgia wide receiver London Humphreys makes a 28-yard touchdown catch against Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond during the fourth quarter at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. The touchdown would tie the game. Georgia won 44-41 in overtime. (Jason Getz/AJC)
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — London Humphreys couldn’t understand why Kirby Smart wasn’t more upset with him.
Humphreys had just fumbled in the third quarter of Georgia’s game Sept. 6, setting Austin Peay up with great field position. The Governors tacked on a field goal to make the score 21-6.
The Georgia wide receiver thought Smart was going to curse him out for the mistake. He was curious why it never ended up happening.
“Fumbles happen,” Humphreys said Saturday. “We’ve practiced more for myself on ball security this week, but I can’t dwell on the past. We talk about living in the moment, so I was living in today’s moment.”
The 31-yard gain he had earlier in the quarter was an even more impressive grab in the eyes of Smart.
“He plays so hard on special teams,” Smart said. “He’s from the state. You know, he’s playing at Vandy. He’s, I mean, you ought to hear him in meetings. He’s just so intelligent and so hard working that it could not have happened to a better guy.”
Georgia had three receivers finish with more than 50 yards Saturday. The Bulldogs landed all three via the transfer portal. Humphreys and Colbie Young arrived before the 2024 season, with Zachariah Branch coming into Athens this year.
Their additions and improvements helped elevate the Georgia pass game. So much so that what was a major question last season now seems to be a position of strength.
Humphreys’ first season in Athens didn’t go as he might have hoped. He battled mononucleosis and a hand injury. His numbers regressed from where they were at Vanderbilt, as he caught 15 receptions for 244 yards and two touchdowns.
He’s already equaled his touchdown total from last season and seems well on his way to blowing past the other two numbers.
A game and performance like Saturday’s should help open up even more for Georgia in its passing offense.
“I think it just opens up more possibilities for more things,” Humphreys said. “We’ve shown ourselves that we can do it now, so that is the standard. That was the standard at the beginning of the season, so we’re just going to strive to do that.”
But the replay showed Humphreys snagged the pass, got his feet down and made a huge play for the Georgia passing game.
One he hopes to keep making as Georgia gets deeper into the season.
“We’ve practiced it plenty throughout the week, game-planned it and whatnot,” Humphreys said. “I had a feeling it was coming my way based off the coverage they were playing, which only helps because I can expect it coming. Then Gunner threw just a great pass through right in the bucket, so I just had a good night.”
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
