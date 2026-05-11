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Georgia baseball’s Daniel Jackson named SEC Player of the Week for third time

The catcher drove in seven runs in the Bulldogs’ weekend sweep of LSU.
Georgia’s Daniel Jackson lines out during the second inning against Georgia Tech in a game at Truist Park on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Georgia’s Daniel Jackson lines out during the second inning against Georgia Tech in a game at Truist Park on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
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14 minutes ago

Daniel Jackson’s record-setting season continues for No. 4 Georgia.

The Bulldogs star, who could become the fifth player — and first catcher — in Division l history to hit 25 home runs and steal 25 bases in a season, was named SEC Player of the Week for the third time this year.

Jackson was 6-for-10 in a sweep of LSU this past weekend, helping the Bulldogs clinch their first SEC regular season title since 2008. He had two doubles, two home runs, seven RBIs, a stolen base and drew six walks. The Sandy Springs native had a 1.400 slugging percentage in the series while starting two games at catcher and one as designated hitter.

As of Monday, with one regular season series left to play, Jackson leads the SEC in home runs (25), batting average (.384) and RBIs (74), putting him in the running to become the third player in SEC history to capture the conference’s Triple Crown. He’s also fourth in the league with 24 stolen bases.

Jackson was on midseason watch lists for both the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award and the Golden Spikes Award, given to the top amateur baseball player each year.

The Bulldogs will finish the regular season at No. 5 Auburn on Thursday-Saturday, then play in the SEC Tournament, scheduled for May 19-24 in Hoover, Alabama.

Jackson previously was named SEC Co-Player of the Week on March 9 and April 20.

About the Author

Sarah Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, serves as a general assignment and features writer for sports. She previously covered the Hawks from 2019-22.

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