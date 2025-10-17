Atlanta Falcons Praiseworthy in all regards, Bijan Robinson could be all-time Atlanta athlete Teammates, coaches have nothing but love for the running back. Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (center) avoids a tackle to run for his touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — The hosannas flowed as if pouring from a spring. Appreciation for Falcons running back Bijan Robinson’s fundamental decency gushed out of his co-workers earlier this week.

Right guard Chris Lindstrom: "If there was 100 humans to represent humanity, we're going to recommend that guy be on that short list." Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich: "Being part of a team with him is pretty special." Wide receiver Casey Washington: "Bijan's always positive." Quarterback Michael Penix Jr.: "Any time you see him, he's always got a smile on his face, encouraging the guys around him, and he wants to see everybody else be great, and it shows. I don't know. Like you said, he's a special guy."

Ulbrich: “(In Robinson’s postgame interview after the win over Buffalo on Monday night), you (media) guys tried to bait him about 15 times to say something selfish or self-promoting and he would not take the bait. He is all about the team. He is as selfless as I’ve ever seen, especially from a superstar that’s as good as he is. He’s a special football player, obviously. He’s a special human being, as well.”

Special-teams coordinator Marquice Williams: I know you can talk about the on-the-field things, but how he carries himself and the person that he is, is awesome." Lindstrom: "I think he got drafted and texted us probably five hours — it was within 24 hours of getting drafted. He texted the starting O-line at the time and was just like, 'Very thankful to be able to get to work with you guys,' and that was cool. "I mean, it's a moment that he should be celebrating with his family and probably the highest point of his life and for him to do that was cool. I think that was just the first example of Bijan setting himself apart." Offensive tackle Michael Jerrell: "He came up to me one game and blessed me with holy water. I was like, I've never had that done before to me. It just showed what type of person he is, just always looking out." Lindstrom: "He's just going up to guys and giving guys hugs before every game and leads us in prayer after games. And it's pure. Bijan's amazing."

Cherish this one. In the ascending Robinson, the Falcons and their fan base not only have an athlete who may very well be the best in his sport, but someone who truly is admirable. The combination doesn't happen often. Atlantans have been fortunate to witness it a few times. Hank Aaron and Dale Murphy come immediately to mind, athletes who were MVP-caliber performers, but also were as likable and honorable as you could hope for. You could include Tommy Nobis, Dominique Wilkins, Matt Ryan and Freddie Freeman, as well. It is incredibly lofty company and possibly an unfair pedestal for a 23-year-old to be placed upon. And he's not perfect. For instance, not every teammate has been sanctified by Robinson's liquid blessings.

Asked Penix, “He’s giving out holy water?” Tsk, tsk. But he appears to be taking that form. (Beyond his comportment among his teammates, Robinson supports childhood literacy through his “Bijan Reads” initiative.) The admiration extends well outside of Atlanta. “I absolutely love that guy and can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard stories of things Bijan did out of the goodness of his heart,” University of Texas senior associate athletic director John Bianco wrote in an email. “To a person here, all of us would say he’s an even better person than he was a player — and we all know how great he is on the field.” His dazzling play — the stop-and-start jukes, the race-car acceleration, the piles of yards gained — validates Falcons coach Raheem Morris’ assertion that he’s the best player in the NFL. And it happens just as the team plays back-to-back games before national TV audiences — this past Monday night and Sunday night at San Francisco.