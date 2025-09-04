Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ Jessie Bates ready to pull back the covers on the new defense Defense to play as a unit for first time. Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) holds the ball as he participates during the Atlanta Falcons’ joint practice with the Tennessee Titans at the Falcons Practice Facility in Flowery Branch on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons captain Jessie Bates III is ready to hit the field. Bates and most of the defensive starters did not play in the exhibition games, but are ready to face the Buccaneers at 1 p.m. Sunday in a big NFC South matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“We didn’t play throughout the (exhibitions) and stuff like that,” Bates said. “So, there’s a lot of juice and excitement for us to go out there and play as a unit for the first time. (We’ll) display what we’ve been working on throughout the spring and training camp.” Bates and linebacker Kaden Elliss are the captains on the defense. “From a perspective of like just trying to get yourself ready for a game,” Bates said, “obviously, practice never does that. I mean, you can replicate the game simulations and stuff like that, but you got to be able to come into practice, come into work every day and put yourself in position to make a tackle.” Bates, who’ll be playing for his third coordinator in three seasons with the Falcons, is pleased with new coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. He played for Ryan Nielsen in 2023 and Jimmy Lake last season.

The Falcons don’t tackle to the ground in practice, so they’ve basically been playing power tag football.

“Put yourself in a position where you’re tracking them and then you can kind of simulate yourself putting your chest on his thigh board or whatever it is,” Bates said. “Putting you in position to make plays on the ball, all that good stuff. I think Rah (coach Raheem Morris) does a good job of protecting us as players with our health. But yeah, there’s still a part of it where you got to be a pro and be able to practice like a pro.” For Bates, picking up the third scheme in as many seasons was not a major task. “Everybody has their form of Cover Four (zone defense), their form of Cover Three,” Bates said. “It’s just a certain technique that’s a little different. We’re excited to finally display that as a group. Obviously, you don’t show everything during (exhibition games) and stuff like that, but we’re excited to really show what our style of play will be this Sunday.” Ulbrich, a former linebacker for the 49ers, brings a different approach to the coordinator position. “Then you’ve got someone who’s played in the league at a high level for 10 years,” Bates said. “It’s a little different when you’ve got somebody that’s been in your (spot). I think the teaching is a little bit different with Brick. Just his presence, man.”

Bates will play alongside rookie Xavier Watts, who was selected in third round of the draft to replace Justin Simmons, who was not re-signed when he became a free agent in March. “Just talking to ‘X’ and those guys, just having that understanding of, hey, it’s a long season, long game, but as long as you continue to prepare and be consistent in that aspect, I think they’ll be just fine,” Bates said. Also, Billy Bowman Jr., a rookie who played safety at Oklahoma, is set to start at nickel back. “Yeah, I think (general manager) Terry (Fontenot) and those guys, they did a hell of a job of bringing those guys in,” Bates said. “You wouldn’t think that they were going to process the defense and how quick they were able to come in and understand what we’re doing.” Watts has studied the Bucs.

“They have a lot of weapons,” Watts said. “(Emeka) Egbuka, Mike Evans and definitely the quarterback and running backs.” Watts is looking forward to his NFL debut. “That’s what the NFL is, that’s what I’m starting to learn,” Watt said. “A lot of teams are loaded with talent. They’ve got a good receiving corps, so it’s going to be a challenge.” Watts may have to help with Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans. “I just think he plays really hard,” Watts said. “He’s been the league for a long time. He’s a vet, and they want to get him the ball.”