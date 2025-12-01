Georgia Tech OC Buster Faulkner received substantial raise in July, records show

Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner communicates with the offense during their first spring football practice at Georgia Tech, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Faulkner, 44, had his original contract, signed in 2023, extended until Jan. 31, 2027. The Parkview High School graduate was given a new annual salary of $1,250,000. By remaining with Tech through the entirety of the 2025 regular season, Faulkner was paid a one-time incentive of $250,000, which was to be paid Nov. 30. He would receive the same one-time incentive for the same amount should he remain with Tech through the entire 2026 regular season.

Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner signed a contract extension in July, and details of that new contract have been obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution through an open records request.

Faulkner’s original contract, signed in 2023, paid him a salary of $750,000 in 2023 and $800,000 in 2024.

If Faulkner were to terminate the terms of the agreement prior to the conclusion of the 2025 season (including the postseason), he would owe Tech 100% of his base salary. That percentage then drops to 75% if Faulkner leaves on or before Dec. 31, 2026. He would not owe Tech if he leaves after Dec. 31, 2026, if he accepts a position as an FBS head coach or as an NFL head coach or primary play-calling coordinator.

With Faulkner on Brent Key’s coaching staff, Tech has had the No. 34 total offense in 2023, the No. 35 total offense in 2024 and the No. 12 total offense so far this season.