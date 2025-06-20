Gideon came from Texas, his alma mater, where he was making an annual salary of $600,000 as the Longhorns’ associate head coach for defense during the 2024 season.

On SiriusXM radio Wednesday, Key said Gideon has brought great energy into the program, and many of Tech’s current players remember him during his playing days as a standout safety at Texas.

“The energy he brings, his coaching philosophy, his teaching progression is very, very easy to understand, and these kids they pick it up really fast, which in turn allows young kids and transfers to come in and play quicker,” Key added. “That’s what we wanted; we wanted our guys not to be bogged down. And they take a lot of pride in getting hands on the football. That’s something, after last year, we have to improve on, ball disruption and turnovers. So they’ve really bought into that part of it.

“I’ve been very pleased. We’re all undefeated right now. There’ll be some ups and downs as we got through this thing, just like there always is. But I’m excited to go into battle with Blake, with Blake on my side.”

Gideon replaces defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci, who left in February to become the linebackers coach for the Baltimore Ravens. Santucci was making an annual salary of $600,000.

If Gideon were to leave Tech before Dec. 31, he would owe the school 75% of his base salary. That number falls to 50% if he leaves before Dec. 31, 2026. Gideon will owe Tech nothing should he leave after Dec. 31, 2026, accepts a head coaching position at an FBS program or becomes an NFL head coach or coordinator.

Among Gideon’s peers, Clemson defensive coordinator Tom Allen reportedly is making $1.9 million annually; Florida State defensive coordinator Tony White is making $1.6 million annually; and North Carolina State defensive coordinator DJ Eliot is making $900,000 annually. Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner is being paid a salary of $1,050,000 for the 2025 season.