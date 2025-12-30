Georgia Tech Logo
Former Kennesaw State coach, Georgia Tech staffer staying with Yellow Jackets

Brian Bohannon joined Brent Key’s staff ahead of the 2025 season.
Brian Bohannon went 72-38 at Kennesaw State University before he was fired in November 2024. Brent Key hired Bohannon to his staff two months later. (Branden Camp for the AJC 2021)
Brian Bohannon went 72-38 at Kennesaw State University before he was fired in November 2024. Brent Key hired Bohannon to his staff two months later. (Branden Camp for the AJC 2021)
By
1 hour ago

Brian Bohannon, the former head coach at Kennesaw State currently on Brent Key’s staff at Georgia Tech, is expected to remain with the Yellow Jackets despite receiving interest to be a head coach elsewhere, according to a person familiar to the situation.

Bohannon recently was approached about taking over as head coach at the Virginia Military Institute. Coach Danny Rocco resigned from VMI earlier this month.

A senior offensive assistant on Key’s staff, Bohannon has opted to remain at Tech. Bohannon is expected to draw interest for head coaching jobs at FCS programs throughout the offseason.

Bohannon went 72-38 at KSU before he was fired in November 2024. Key hired Bohannon to his staff two months later.

The former Georgia wide receiver coached Tech’s running backs this month ahead of the Pop-Tarts Bowl, taking the place of former Tech running backs coach Norval McKenzie, who left for Virginia Tech.

Bohannon previously had been a Tech assistant from 2008-12.

Along with McKenzie, offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner (Florida) and offensive line coach Geep Wade (Nebraska) also have left Tech. Wide receivers coach Trent McKnight also reportedly is expected to join the staff at Florida.

Key announced earlier this month that Allen Mogridge will be the program’s new offensive line coach in 2026. Mogridge coached the offensive line for the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

