Georgia Tech Former Kennesaw State coach, Georgia Tech staffer staying with Yellow Jackets Brian Bohannon joined Brent Key’s staff ahead of the 2025 season. Brian Bohannon went 72-38 at Kennesaw State University before he was fired in November 2024. Brent Key hired Bohannon to his staff two months later. (Branden Camp for the AJC 2021)

Brian Bohannon, the former head coach at Kennesaw State currently on Brent Key’s staff at Georgia Tech, is expected to remain with the Yellow Jackets despite receiving interest to be a head coach elsewhere, according to a person familiar to the situation. Bohannon recently was approached about taking over as head coach at the Virginia Military Institute. Coach Danny Rocco resigned from VMI earlier this month.