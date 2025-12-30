Former Kennesaw State coach, Georgia Tech staffer staying with Yellow Jackets

Brian Bohannon, the former head coach at Kennesaw State currently on Brent Key’s staff at Georgia Tech, is expected to remain with the Yellow Jackets despite receiving interest to be a head coach elsewhere, according to a person familiar to the situation.
Bohannon recently was approached about taking over as head coach at the Virginia Military Institute. Coach Danny Rocco resigned from VMI earlier this month.
A senior offensive assistant on Key’s staff, Bohannon has opted to remain at Tech. Bohannon is expected to draw interest for head coaching jobs at FCS programs throughout the offseason.