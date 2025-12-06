For Georgia-Alabama SEC title showdown, who has the edge at each position?
Here’s a look at which team has a slight advantage heading into Saturday’s showdown in Atlanta.
Georgia and Alabama line up at the line of scrimmage at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Athens. The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs and the No. 9-ranked Crimson Tide have had plenty to handle leading up to the SEC championship game. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Said Smart, “Got a tremendous respect for Alabama, Coach DeBoer, the job he’s done, the gauntlet his players went through in terms of the games they had to play, earning their right to play, as well.”
The coaches are covering all the staples of championship play in the lead up, with Smart looking to keep it simple for his players, saying it’s a matter of who blocks and tackles better, while DeBoer looks to inspire yet another special effort, referencing mental toughness and resiliency.
Knowing all of that, here’s a quick take on which team has the edge by position group:
Quarterback: Alabama
Simpson and Gunner Stockton both possess enough mobility to be effective running the ball, with Stockton a much bigger part of his team’s run game. Simpson, despite a lower completion percentage, is the more dangerous and accurate passer, as his 25-4 TD-to-interception ratio suggests.
Running back: Georgia
Alabama back Miller faces “long odds” to play, per ESPN, and second-leading rusher Kevin Riley is out, giving UGA the clear advantage, especially with Nate Frazier being on a recent tear and putting his fumbling issues behind him.
Zachariah Branch has emerged as one of the top receivers in the nation, on par with the Tide’s go-to option Germie Bernard. Ryan Williams, a freshman sensation, has had an inconsistent sophomore season as Isaiah Horton has stepped up. UGA’s Texas A&M transfer, Noah Thomas, has steadily emerged in the absence of Young, and London Humphreys has proved a timely threat. Georgia’s tight end options, led by Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie, give UGA the edge with Alabama’s top tight end, Josh Cuevas, carrying an uncertain injury status.
Offensive line: Alabama
Georgia’s inexperienced line has overperformed but will be challenged with Bobo missing at the center position, giving a talented and experienced Tide unit a decided advantage. UGA has just two linemen with more than six consecutive starts, Alabama has projected first-rounder Kadyn Proctor (6-7, 366) at left tackle and All-American candidate Parker Brailsford at center.
The Bulldogs, led by Christen Miller, rank sixth in the nation against the run and have improved every week with freshman Elijah Griffin and sophomore Quintavius Johnson emerging. Alabama’s Tim Keenan and James Smith are also forces, as is rush end Yhonzae Pierre. Keenan was not healthy in the first meeting and is playing his best football of the season.
Linebacker: Georgia
CJ Allen leads an experienced second level as he plays his way into the first-round of the NFL draft, and Raylen Wilson has earned All-SEC consideration. Chris Cole and Justin Williams are stars in the making. Deontae Lawson and Justin Jefferson have played well for Alabama. Lawson, like Keenan, is healthier and playing better than he was in teams’ first meeting.
Tide safeties Bray Hubbard and Keon Sabb lead the way, while Zabien Brown has ranked among the highest-graded cornerbacks. Georgia’s KJ Bolden and corner Ellis Robinson IV are playing their best football with Daylen Everette providing a veteran presence. Alabama DBs have more PBUs (26-23) and interceptions (10-8), but also, missed tackles (51-33).
Special Teams: Georgia
UGA boasts two of the best in the nation with Peyton Woodring (15-of-16 at kicker and Brett Thorson (43.0-yard net) punting, while Tide kicker Conor Talty is 13-of-20 on field goals and Blake Doud has a 39.8 punting net. The return game is a wash.
Mike is in his 10th season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 25 years of CFB experience. Mike is a Heisman Trophy voter and former Football Writers President who was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.
