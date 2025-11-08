Georgia Bulldogs Kirby Smart gives positive update on injured tight end Lawson Luckie Luckie didn’t return after taking a hit to the head in the second quarter. Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie exited the Mississippi State game after taking a hit to the head. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie exited the game in the second quarter of the team’s 41-21 win over Mississippi State. Luckie suffered a hit to the head from Mississippi State defensive back Jahron Manning and immediately crumpled to the turf. Luckie remained on the ground as Georgia trainers rushed to attend to the junior from Norcross.

Luckie ultimately got up and walked off under his own power but did not return to the game. RELATED Georgia gains momentum ahead of Texas showdown, dominates Mississippi State Coach Kirby Smart provided an update on Luckie after the game. “He obviously got a shot to the head. He’s fine, he’s moving,” Smart said. “He wanted to go back into the game but the powers that be held him out.”

Following the hit on Luckie, Manning was ejected from the game for targeting. Before exiting, Manning checked on Luckie.

Georgia would end up scoring on the drive, as Stockton found Zachariah Branch for a 19-yard touchdown to go up 24-7. Luckie plays a key role in Georgia’s offense as the team’s second tight end. With Luckie out, Elyiss Williams and Jaden Reddell saw in an increase in playing time. Senior Oscar Delp, Georgia’s No. 1 tight end, finished the game with three receptions for 41 yards. He scored a touchdown in the second quarter, his first of the season. RELATED ‘Watch out for Gunner Stockton’: SEC championship QB likes what he sees. Williams had a 24-yard reception to set up Georgia’s first touchdown drive of the day. Entering Saturday’s game, Luckie had 10 receptions for 81 yards on the season. He caught three touchdowns in Georgia’s win over Ole Miss.