Kirby Smart gives positive update on injured tight end Lawson Luckie

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie exited the game in the second quarter of the team’s 41-21 win over Mississippi State.
Luckie suffered a hit to the head from Mississippi State defensive back Jahron Manning and immediately crumpled to the turf. Luckie remained on the ground as Georgia trainers rushed to attend to the junior from Norcross.
Luckie ultimately got up and walked off under his own power but did not return to the game.
Williams had a 24-yard reception to set up Georgia’s first touchdown drive of the day.
Entering Saturday’s game, Luckie had 10 receptions for 81 yards on the season. He caught three touchdowns in Georgia’s win over Ole Miss.
Georgia cornerback Demello Jones did not play for Georgia in the win. Cornerback Daniel Harris subbed in for the injured Jones, who went through pregame warmups with an elbow brace.
Smart added that redshirt freshman offensive lineman Drew Bobo exited the game with a cut on his hand.
Georgia wide receiver Noah Thomas (5) eludes a tackle runs for a touchdown during the second half in an NCAA football game at Davis Wade Stadium, Saturday, November 8, 2025, in Starkville, Mississippi. Georgia won 41-21 over Mississippi State. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
