UGA gets bad news on Colbie Young, says Gunner Stockton played through injury

Young entered the game with 22 receptions for 300 yards and a touchdown.
With Young out, it was expected Noah Thomas would see an uptick in snaps. Thomas committed a costly offensive pass interference penalty on Georgia’s first drive. He did not have a reception in the game.
Stockton was able to finish the game, but the Georgia quarterback was not healthy during the week.
“He’s wired for these type moments because he’s tough and his team believes in him,“ Smart said. ”You know, I can talk about it, but this kid couldn’t practice Monday and Tuesday. I mean, he literally couldn’t practice. His oblique, the shots he took at Auburn, he’s beat up."
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
