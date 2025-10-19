Georgia Bulldogs UGA gets bad news on Colbie Young, says Gunner Stockton played through injury Georgia’s top receiver is out for the season after suffering an injury in the opening drive of the win over Ole Miss on Saturday. Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young was hurt on Georgia's opening drive of the game in a win over Ole Miss on Saturday and will miss the remainder of the season. (Jason Getz/AJC)

ATHENS — Colbie Young entered the game as Georgia’s leading receiver, which makes the loss of the wide receiver all the more significant. Young suffered an injury on Georgia’s opening drive of the game when he hauled in a 36-yard pass from Gunner Stockton on the flea flicker.

Young exited the game shortly after the play and did not return. “It’s not good. It’s fractured down there,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “It’s broken. It’s either his tibia or fibula. I don’t know which one but it’s not good.” RELATED UGA student misses $400K GameDay kick — but hits off-air attempt for $100K Young entered the game with 22 receptions for 300 yards and a touchdown. With Young out, it was expected Noah Thomas would see an uptick in snaps. Thomas committed a costly offensive pass interference penalty on Georgia’s first drive. He did not have a reception in the game.

Stockton was able to finish the game, but the Georgia quarterback was not healthy during the week. “He’s wired for these type moments because he’s tough and his team believes in him,“ Smart said. ”You know, I can talk about it, but this kid couldn’t practice Monday and Tuesday. I mean, he literally couldn’t practice. His oblique, the shots he took at Auburn, he’s beat up." “He’s wired for these type moments because he’s tough and his team believes in him,“ Smart said. ”You know, I can talk about it, but this kid couldn’t practice Monday and Tuesday. I mean, he literally couldn’t practice. His oblique, the shots he took at Auburn, he’s beat up." RELATED Georgia players share what Kirby Smart is really like on the sidelines of a game Smart said they were willing to find options for him to have less contact but Stockton told him, “I want to run it. I want to run it. My team needs to see me run it.” Smart said they were willing to find options for him to have less contact but Stockton told him, “I want to run it. I want to run it. My team needs to see me run it.” “We were concerned he wouldn’t be able to go,” Smart said. “And there was no flinch in him.” Stockton threw for 289 yards, tossed four touchdowns and ran for 59 yards and a touchdown. Stockton accounted for five total touchdowns while having just five incomplete passes.