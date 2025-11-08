Georgia Bulldogs Nate Frazier reveals the emotional reasons behind his career-best effort Frazier: ‘Today I was just trying to play and have fun like I did when I was a seven-year-old kid.’ Georgia running back Nate Frazier said that a reminder from his head coach, plus an emotional loss for the team this week, helped him remember to have fun playing football in a career day for the sophomore. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

STARKVILLE, Miss. — For running back Nate Frazier, Saturday brought forth a mixture of emotions. Before the 41-21 win, Georgia players saw a montage of their parents sharing memories from the current Georgia Bulldogs playing as young kids. The early Saturday morning start brought back those long-ago memories and more than a few tears.

“We had moms and dads and coaches and everybody reach out with stories and memories of these kids growing up playing Saturday mornings at six and seven and eight-year-olds,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “It was probably the most emotional video I’ve ever seen. Nate’s mother gave me a great couple stories about Nate and what their routine was in the morning and how excited he was to go play.” The Bulldogs were also playing with a heavy heart after the passing of staffer Kim Allen. She brought a bright disposition to the Georgia football program’s administrative side. She passed away on Monday at the age of 45. “She was always positive energy,” Frazier said. “It’s never a day you see Ms. Kim in the facility without a smile on her face. So just losing her and winning this game, this week, it just felt so good. After my touchdown, I said, thank you, God. I said, thank you, Ms. Kim. It means so much to me. It hit me real hard losing Ms. Kim, but she’s in a better place. She was too good for the world, so God put her in a better place.”

Frazier himself hasn’t smiled much this season. He has not had the breakout he envisioned, with a fumble against Alabama stunting his growth. Fumbles have been a recurring issue for the sophomore running back.

Saturday showed why there was so much belief in Frazier. He rushed for a career-best 181 yards on just 12 carries. It’s the most rushing yards for a Georgia running back since D’Andre Swift went for 186 against Auburn back in 2018. Smart had a conversation with Frazier just before halftime. The Georgia coach implored Frazier to have fun playing football again. RELATED Kirby Smart gives positive update on injured tight end Lawson Luckie While it’s a serious business, Frazier wants to remember why he plays football. “I feel like sometimes I just get in my head,” Frazier said. “So when I thought back into just playing like when I was eight years old or nine years old, just really out there having fun. I caught myself in the mindset of just being so hard on myself and taking football as a job. And I forgot the fun part about it. “So really, today I was just trying to play and have fun like I did when I was a seven-year-old kid just running around, holding the ball any type of way. I just tried to have fun.”

Frazier was still an important part of the Georgia offense in recent weeks, but Chauncey Bowens had overtaken Frazier as Georgia’s lead running back. RELATED PHOTOS: Georgia football defeats Mississippi State Bowens would score Georgia’s first touchdown this week after scoring the game-winner against Florida. But it’s Frazier who had the day to remember on Saturday. He ripped off explosive runs of 31, 59 and 33 yards. The 59-yard run is the longest running play of the season for Georgia and gave Frazier his first rushing touchdown against an SEC opponent this season. Bowens and Frazier have had no problem celebrating each other, as Frazier joked he almost broke Bowens’ back last week against Florida. On Saturday, it was Frazier’s turn to finally smile. “They cheer for each other,” Smart said. “Outside, they’re all worried about which back’s in and we love both those kids. Nate had a great day, man. What a great day he had, and he was deserving.”

Georgia ran for 303 yards as a team on Saturday, a season-best mark. Frazier shouted out his offensive line in a way that captures how the game has felt more like a job than a joy in 2025. “Pay attention to my line. It was not me at all. It was my offensive line. I give all credit to my offensive line,” Frazier said. They can get anything they want from me. They can take my NIL money. It’s all like that. Whatever they want, they got it. It was not me. It was them.”