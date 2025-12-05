2025 SEC Championship: Game Time, TV Channel, how to watch online, odds for Georgia-Alabama (Dec. 6, 2025)
Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) is stopped by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Caleb Downs (2) during the first half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
SEC championship: Odds, point spread, over/under for Georgia-Alabama
Georgia is a 2.5-point favorite against Alabama. The total for the game is 48.5. Georgia is 5-7 against the spread this season.
2025 SEC Championship Game ticket information
For tickets to the 2025 SEC Championship Game, follow this link. Georgia will be on the south sideline, the same they were on for Friday’s Georgia-Georgia Tech game.
What Kirby Smart said about the SEC championship game
On the history between Georgia and Alabama...
“I don’t think these kids pay much attention to any kind of history because I mean their team, their roster is almost as new as ours. I mean, I think both of us are averaging 33, 34% new guys. You know, we did play them last year in a classic game. We played them this year in a classic game and then you know, multiple years in this game. But I think it’s pretty clear that each and every game has a history in life of its own and you play the game that season with the guys you have and the mindset of the guys you have. So, I don’t think these other games will have any effect on this one.”
On if injuries could be an even bigger factor in future SEC championship games as the league moves to nine conference games...
“It could, certainly could, but that is speculation. I think I think any coach will tell you that the nine-game season is going to be more wear and tear in terms of our conference for sure. And if rosters are tightening, which they are tightening, teams are going to have fewer guys next year than they had this year due to guys aging out and DSA’s (designated student-athletes) removing themselves and the portal stuff that it’s going to become harder and harder to have the depth you need and maybe whoever does that best. Is that a competitive advantage as well?”
On how much this game feels like a playoff game...
“Well, every game is a playoff game because for us, every game to this point would have probably taken, you know, us out of the SEC Championship game or out of the playoffs. So your back’s against the wall every week in this conference. It’s not new to either team. So it’s the next one and you can’t make it bigger than it is. It’s a big moment. It’s a chance for an SEC Championship and around our place, they put numbers up, you know, in the banners in the hallways for when you win SEC Championships and that’s significant to me. These kids, these players, they want an opportunity to win this conference. They mostly grew up around this conference and they know how hard it is to achieve an SEC Championship. So we want to be at our best. And we got an elite opponent to go against to do it.”
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
