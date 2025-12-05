Georgia Bulldogs 2025 SEC Championship: Game Time, TV Channel, how to watch online, odds for Georgia-Alabama (Dec. 6, 2025) Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) is stopped by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Caleb Downs (2) during the first half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

The 2025 SEC Championship Game will see No. 3 Georgia take on No. 9 Alabama. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and how to watch the game online. The two teams will play for the 2025 SEC Championship, with the winner clinching an automatic bid into the College Football Playoff. This is a rematch, with Alabama having beaten Georgia 24-21 earlier this season.

SEC championship game: Game time for Georgia-Alabama The SEC championship game is set for a 4:10 p.m. ET start on Saturday, Dec. 6. SEC championship game: TV Channel for Georgia-Alabama The SEC championship game will be broadcast on ABC. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Laura Rutledge and Holly Rowe will call the game. SEC championship game: How to watch online, stream Week 15 game The SEC championship game will be streamed using the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game. You will need a subscription to watch. The SEC championship game will be streamed using the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game. You will need a subscription to watch. SEC championship: Odds, point spread, over/under for Georgia-Alabama Georgia is a 2.5-point favorite against Alabama. The total for the game is 48.5. Georgia is 5-7 against the spread this season.

2025 SEC Championship Game ticket information For tickets to the 2025 SEC Championship Game, follow this link. Georgia will be on the south sideline, the same they were on for Friday’s Georgia-Georgia Tech game.

What Kirby Smart said about the SEC championship game On the history between Georgia and Alabama... “I don’t think these kids pay much attention to any kind of history because I mean their team, their roster is almost as new as ours. I mean, I think both of us are averaging 33, 34% new guys. You know, we did play them last year in a classic game. We played them this year in a classic game and then you know, multiple years in this game. But I think it’s pretty clear that each and every game has a history in life of its own and you play the game that season with the guys you have and the mindset of the guys you have. So, I don’t think these other games will have any effect on this one.” On if injuries could be an even bigger factor in future SEC championship games as the league moves to nine conference games... “It could, certainly could, but that is speculation. I think I think any coach will tell you that the nine-game season is going to be more wear and tear in terms of our conference for sure. And if rosters are tightening, which they are tightening, teams are going to have fewer guys next year than they had this year due to guys aging out and DSA’s (designated student-athletes) removing themselves and the portal stuff that it’s going to become harder and harder to have the depth you need and maybe whoever does that best. Is that a competitive advantage as well?”