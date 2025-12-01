Georgia Bulldogs Kirby Smart updates outlook of Georgia center position as Drew Bobo deals with injury Malachi Toliver started in Bobo’s place against Charlotte and relieved him against Georgia Tech. Georgia offensive lineman Drew Bobo was injured against Georgia Tech on Friday and did not return. If he has to miss the SEC title game, Georgia is exploring its options beyond backup Malachi Toliver. (Jason Getz/AJC)

ATHENS — Drew Bobo was unable to finish Georgia’s last game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as the starting center picked up a lower left leg injury against Georgia Tech. Bobo spent the second half of Georgia’s 16-9 win over Georgia Tech in a walking boot, using crutches to get around.

That injury clouds his availability for the upcoming game against Alabama, also in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. RELATED Georgia beats Tech, but offense has ‘got to get better’ for postseason run “No more update,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on the SEC Coaches teleconference. “Still looking into things with him.” Bobo started 11 games for Georgia at center this season. In addition to making calls and protections, Bobo had been viewed as the leader of the offensive line.

As for where Georgia might turn, Malachi Toliver is the next man up at the position.

Toliver started in place of Bobo against Charlotte, when Bobo was dealing with a hand injury. Toliver took over in for the second half of the Georgia Tech win, but the results weren’t inspiring. After rushing for 145 yards in the first half, Georgia had only 45 yards in the final 30 minutes. What’s more is that there were a number of high snaps that Stockton had to reach to grab. Toliver has never started against an SEC opponent. If he plays against Alabama, it would be a significant step up in competition. RELATED 2025 SEC championship game: Kickoff time, TV channel, participants, ticket info “Yeah, like I said the other day, he did some good things,” Smart said of Toliver. “He’s got to continue to work and improve on some others, but I was really glad he got to go in the Charlotte game and play as much as he did and get the experience of that time and continue to grow and get better.” Toliver dealt with an ankle injury earlier in the season, which prevented him from getting valuable playing time against Marshall and Austin Peay. Toliver has played in Georgia’s last four games, all wins. Behind Toliver, there is freshman Cortez Smith. He did exit the Charlotte game with an injury, but Smart indicated Smith has been able to practice since. Smith is a true freshman and was the third-team center before Bobo’s injury.

“Yeah, he’s working,” Smart said of Smith. “He worked last week. He’ll continue to progress and get better. He’s been banged up, but he’s been able to practice.” RELATED Lane Kiffin takes LSU job; Florida, Ole Miss, Auburn, Arkansas fill head coach vacancies Georgia could also reshuffle the offensive line and possibly play right guard Dontrell Glover at center. He is a true freshman who has started the previous 11 games at right guard. Georgia would likely slide in Juan Gaston at right guard in the event it moves Glover to center. Bobo, Toliver and Smith are the only three Georgia players who have played center this season for Georgia. Smart mentioned that Glover and Micah Morris have cross-trained at the position. The task for whoever snaps the football will be tall, as the Bulldogs face an Alabama team that has already beaten them once this season. Alabama defensive tackle Tim Keenan III played a limited role in the first game as he was recovering from an ankle injury. “I mean regardless of who’s there, Drew — whether it’s him, Cortez, Malachi, Donnie — whoever it is, we’ve got to block the people in front of us,” Smart said. “And you know a lot of times on the offensive line, it’s not a single block all the time. So, there’s guys that can help you there.”