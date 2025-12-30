Atlanta Falcons Five things we learned from the Falcons’ win over the Rams Bijan is fast, the team has a kicker and could end up in a three-way tie as NFC South champs. Falcons placekicker Zane Gonzalez kicks a field goal at the end of the game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Will the Falcons put up a banner in Flowery Branch if they “win” a share of the NFC South title with the Panthers and Buccaneers? Over the offseason, the Falcons are going to be kicking themselves.

They are going to be on a beach in the Caribbean, looking up at the blue sky, perhaps with a frothy drink in their hands, wondering what could have been. How could they beat playoff teams like the Bills and Rams and lose to busts likes the Panthers (twice), Dolphins and Jets? There will be changes after the season, but this was a season of missed opportunities. "Early in the season, we couldn't figure out how to close out a game," safety Jessie Bates III said. "These past two weeks, whether it was four-minute offense or the defense going out there and getting a stop, that's what good teams do. They win those type of games."

Here are the five things we learned in the win over the Rams:

1. Bijan Robinson is very fast The next step for Bijan Robinson this season was to hit some home runs. Former coach Arthur Smith advertised him as a home-run hitter after he was drafted. Robinson has come through. He's had three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving) of 50 yards or more this season. Robinson was clocked at 21.25 mph during his 93-yard touchdown run, according to Next Gen Stats. He also had an 81-yard touchdown run against Buffalo and a 50-yard touchdown reception against the Buccaneers. 2. Gonzalez has earned the job The Falcons may have found their kicker. Zane Gonzalez made field goals of 56 yards and 51 yards to help the Falcons hold off the charging Rams in the second half.

Now, if the Falcons would have held the kicking competition over the offseason after Younghoe Koo had missed seven field-goal attempts last season, they perhaps could have won the season opener against the Bucs and the game against the Patriots. That will be another question to ponder on the offseason beach. Moving forward, the kicker should have competition every offseason. Gonzalez, 30, has been bouncing around the NFL since he was drafted by the Browns in the seventh round of the 2017 draft. He has made a career-high six field goals of 50 yards or more this season. His career long is 57 yards. Gonzalez's confidence is intact, as he approaches each kick as its own entity.

"It's a mix of both," Gonzalez said. "Confidence and you have to trust your swing. For me, it's all of the guys around me. They do a good job of lifting me up and giving me confidence. For me, it's just the faith they have in me to do my job, and that gives me the confidence that I can do my job." 3. Watts headed to the All-Rookie team Falcons safety Xavier Watts is a lock for the Pro Football Writers of America's all-rookie team. Watts and James Pearce Jr. likely will get some votes for the defensive rookie player of the year along with Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger. The Falcons had Watts buzzing around Puka Nacua most of the game. He was helping cornerback C.J. Henderson in bracket coverage. The Rams, the No. 1 scoring offense in the league, were held scoreless in the first half of the game.

"I feel like we made them uncomfortable," Watts said. "We were able to get (Matthew Stafford) off the spot." Watts had two interceptions to give him five for the season. "Just going out there and trying to make a play and help the team win," Watts said. "Matthew Stafford is a great player. So, I was just grateful." 4. Terrell up to the challenge The Falcons had cornerback A.J. Terrell on Nacua with the Rams trying to drive for a score to win the game late. He came up with two pass breakups.

"It was a great challenge," Terrell said. "Puka is a great receiver. He's been in this league. He's well respected. He's made a lot of plays. We knew coming into this game that we had to slow (Nacua) and just play team ball. The key thing was always just get the ball back, turnovers and just getting off the ball and getting off on third downs." 5. NFC South champs? The Panthers (8-8) play at the Bucs (7-9) at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. If the Bucs win, both teams would finish 8-9. If the Falcons beat the Saints, who have won four in a row after starting 2-10, on Sunday, they would finish 8-9 in a three-way tie for first place in the NFC South. The Panthers would go to the playoffs because of their 3-1 head-to-head record over the Falcons (2-0) and Bucs (1-1). "I didn't even know that," Robinson said. "But I mean, hey, that could be cool. That's so unfortunate, man. That's just so unfortunate to hear because a three-way tie — I wish it was to the last game, the very last game, to determine who's in the playoffs or not because you just never know what happens in this league." The Falcons don't plan to get in caps and T-shirts printed up.