Atlanta Falcons Report: Falcons are signing kicker Zane Gonzalez, waiving Parker Romo Romo missed an extra-point attempt that would have tied the score against the Patriots. Arizona Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez stands on the sidelines during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz. Gonzalez has reportedly signed with the Falcons. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images/TNS 2020)

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons plan to sign veteran kicker Zane Gonzalez and waive kicker Parker Romo, according to an NFL Media report Tuesday. Romo missed an extra-point attempt that would have tied the score against the Patriots at 24-24 with 4:40 left to play Sunday. The Falcons ended up losing the game 24-23 in Foxborough, Massachusetts, to drop to 3-5 on the season.

Gonzalez had a tryout with the team. Also, the Falcons have kickers Ben Sauls and Lenny Krieg on the practice squad. RELATED Falcons’ rally comes up short in 24-23 loss to Patriots “Obviously, we’ve got to look at that, and we’ve started that process already,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Monday when asked about Parker Romo. “We’ve worked out a bunch of different people, so we better bring people in and figure out what it’s going to be this week.” Romo was signed to replace Younghoe Koo, who missed a 44-yard field-goal attempt that would have tied the score against Tampa Bay in the season opener. The Falcons lost that game 23-20 on Sept. 7. “At the end of the day, you’ve got to make that kick,” Morris said of the Patriots game. “Like we talked about, those pressure situations aren’t built on practice fields, they’re built in games, and they’re built in that environment.”

Gonzalez, 30, was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the seventh round of the 2017 draft. He has played in 69 NFL games after starring at Arizona State.