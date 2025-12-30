Check out Bijan Robinson’s 93-yard TD run which spurs big Falcons first half

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has made his share of highlight-reel plays this season.
Add this one as maybe the best — and if not the best, it’s the longest.
Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has made his share of highlight-reel plays this season.
Add this one as maybe the best — and if not the best, it’s the longest.
Robinson broke free for a 93-yard touchdown run in the second quarter of the Monday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The big play boosted the Falcons’ lead to 21-0, in a surprising first half against one of the top teams in the NFC.
The Falcons were pinned back at their own 7-yard line after a thrilling defensive play by Xavier Watts, who intercepted a long pass by Matthew Stafford to end a scoring threat.
Robinson ran right, cut back to avoid a defender and then was off to the races for the 93-yard play. He has 11 rushes for 125 yards and the score in the first half.