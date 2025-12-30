Falcons Logo
Check out Bijan Robinson’s 93-yard TD run which spurs big Falcons first half

Electrifying run play helps cap a surprising first half for Falcons.
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson celebrates his touchdown reception with wide receiver Drake London in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, in Atlanta. (Brynn Anderson/AP)
By
5 hours ago

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has made his share of highlight-reel plays this season.

Add this one as maybe the best — and if not the best, it’s the longest.

Robinson broke free for a 93-yard touchdown run in the second quarter of the Monday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The big play boosted the Falcons’ lead to 21-0, in a surprising first half against one of the top teams in the NFC.

The Falcons were pinned back at their own 7-yard line after a thrilling defensive play by Xavier Watts, who intercepted a long pass by Matthew Stafford to end a scoring threat.

Robinson ran right, cut back to avoid a defender and then was off to the races for the 93-yard play. He has 11 rushes for 125 yards and the score in the first half.

Rod Beard is the Senior Sports Editor for pro sports at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, joining the team after 20-plus years at The Detroit News, where he was a beat writer for the Pistons for seven years, after five years covering the Michigan men's basketball team.

