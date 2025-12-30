Check out Bijan Robinson’s 93-yard TD run which spurs big Falcons first half

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson celebrates his touchdown reception with wide receiver Drake London in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, in Atlanta. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Add this one as maybe the best — and if not the best, it’s the longest.

Robinson broke free for a 93-yard touchdown run in the second quarter of the Monday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The big play boosted the Falcons’ lead to 21-0, in a surprising first half against one of the top teams in the NFC.

The Falcons were pinned back at their own 7-yard line after a thrilling defensive play by Xavier Watts, who intercepted a long pass by Matthew Stafford to end a scoring threat.

Robinson ran right, cut back to avoid a defender and then was off to the races for the 93-yard play. He has 11 rushes for 125 yards and the score in the first half.