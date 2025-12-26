Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ Bijan Robinson takes aim at team record books in third NFL season Running back has two games to total 151 yards from scrimmage and break the team’s record. Falcons running back Bijan Robinson — pictured warming up before Atlanta's game against the Sehawks on Dec. 7 — has 2,026 yards from scrimmage this season, with 1,250 rushing yards and 776 receiving yards. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — With two games to play, Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has turned in a spectacular campaign in his third season in the NFL. While the quarterback and wide receiver positions have been unstable, the Falcons have run the offense through Robinson, who was named to the Pro Bowl for the second time Tuesday.

RELATED Falcons’ Michael Penix is back at the team facility, with rehab underway Robinson, who could break the franchise record for most yards from scrimmage in a season, will be a key factor when the Falcons (6-9) face the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) in a nationally televised game at 8:15 p.m. Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. “I’ve had countless prayers this offseason (and) this season (about) just doing as much as I can for my team (and) for my offense,” Robinson said. “Just seeing what the Lord has gotten me through throughout this time and brought the team through as well — the ups and downs are the learning lessons.” The Falcons were hoping that quarterback Michael Penix Jr. could lead an elite passing attack and the offense would be explosive. That didn’t materialize as turmoil set in the wide receiver room and injuries have led to the Falcons leaning on Robinson in the run and passing attack. “How we come out of that is what drives us as players,” Robinson said. “For me, I always take these as — yeah, it’s a cool achievement individually, but I have to give it to those guys. I have to give it to the offensive line for always staying in it and sticking with it in the run game and the pass game.”

Robinson became the third player in franchise history to amass more than 2,000 scrimmage yards in a season against the Cardinals on Sunday. He has a chance to break the record that was set in 1983 by William Andrews.

Over 15 games, Robinson has 2,026 total scrimmage yards, with 1,250 rushing yards and 776 receiving. He joined Jamal Anderson (2,165 scrimmage yards in 1998) and Andrews (2,036 in 1981 and 2,176 in ’83) in the Falcons’ 2,000-scrimmage yards club. Over the final two games, Robinson needs 151 yards to surpass Andrews’ record. “I don’t even know how close he is to the record,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “That’s not something he talks to me about. That’s not something we really talk about. He just talks about finding ways to help his team get wins.” Robinson was selected by the Falcons with the eighth overall pick out of Texas in 2023. Comparisons were made to Pro Football Hall of Famers Barry Sanders, LaDainian Tomlinson and Marshall Faulk. Robinson rushed for 976 yards and had 487 yards receiving as a rookie for 1,463 scrimmage yards.

RELATED Dirty Birds Dispatch: Candid predictions from Coach Mike Smith In 2024, he rushed for 1,456 yards and had 431 yards receiving for 1,887 scrimmage yards and went to the Pro Bowl as a replacement for Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who went to the Super Bowl. For the Falcons, things have not gone smoothly on offense this season. Wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard was fired after the third game of the season. Ray-Ray McCloud later was released and KhaDarel Hodge’s role has decreased over the season. Casey Washington, who was deemed a possible replacement for Darnell Mooney, struggled and has been demoted as the Falcons searched for wide receiver weapons. Mooney broken his collarbone on the first day of training camp and has been ineffective. So, the second, third and fourth spots among the wide receivers have not produced.

Then WR1, Drake London, got hurt and missed four games. Penix went down after playing nine games, and Kirk Cousins is back at the controls. Robinson has been the one constant on offense. He has six games this season with 150 or more scrimmage yards, two more than any other player in the NFL. He also surpassed 100 scrimmage yards for the 10th time this season Sunday against the Cardinals. It’s his second consecutive season with 10 or more games of 100 scrimmage yards. Robinson and Andrews are the only Falcons to have multiple seasons with double-digit 100-yard scrimmage games. Morris has tried to manage Robinson’s touches by using Tyler Allgeier when Robinson needs a break. “Obviously, ‘B’ (Robinson) is special,” Morris said. “He’s special to all of us in multiple different ways, including on and off the field. And some of us, even in our personal life. I just think he’s an amazing human being to be around.”

Morris was with the Rams as defensive coordinator when wide receiver Cooper Kupp led the NFL in catches, yards and touchdowns in 2021. He was with the Falcons when wide receiver Julio Jones was working his magic. “Those guys immediately jumped to my head just off of recent memory of offensive players being able to do things like that and being that special,” Morris said. “So, those are the closest guys, like I said, to Bijan. I’d hate to compare them with each other because they’re just all great people in their own rights.” Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson will count on Robinson to deliver against the Rams. “I think it’ll be a great challenge,” Zac Robinson said. “I know they’ll be ready to rise to the occasion. But ‘B’ is such a special player. Any time we can get the ball in his hands, you feel like something good’s going to happen.” Bijan Robinson has carried the offense through this troubled season.