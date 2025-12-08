Georgia Tech Brent Key has “36″ names of candidates to be Georgia Tech’s next OC Offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner left team for job at Florida. Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key said Sunday that he has narrowed his list of potential offensive coordinators down to 36 names. (Mike Stewart/AP)

On Sunday, Georgia Tech coach Brent Key said he has narrowed his list down to 36 people who he is considering hiring to be the Yellow Jackets’ next offensive coordinator. Key also said he has made the decision of who will be the team’s primary offensive play caller in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Dec. 27 when Tech faces Brigham Young, but he won’t make that decision public until he meets with the coaching staff Monday.

“I’m gonna take the time to get this thing right. If it takes two days or it takes two months, it doesn’t really matter to me,” Key said Sunday. “This is about the players and getting the right fit to be able to coach our players into a championship football team.” Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner left the program last week to reportedly take the same position at Florida. Faulkner had been with Tech since 2023. RELATED Georgia Tech headed to Pop-Tarts Bowl Replacing the innovative Faulkner will arguably be one of the biggest decisions of Key’s tenure thus far. “I’m gonna take my time on this. I think my list is about 36 right now, people that have intrigued me,” Key said. “The thing about this, too, when you go through this process and a lot of times when you talk to people it might not be the right time now but it might be into the future or a relationship that you’re able to build.

“I really enjoy this opportunity. I think it’s a great time to find out about people and people to find out about your program. But at the same time, this is a very important hire for us and I have to make sure I exhaust every possibility and every option to make sure we get it right.”