Georgia Tech ‘Par-ker Bro-sius!’ Georgia Tech’s unsung outfielder is suddenly slugging Three homers in two NCAA tourney games for senior Georgia TechÕs Parker Brosius, left, celebrates with teammates after his solo home run against the Illinois Chicago in the second inning of an NCAA D1 Atlanta Regional baseball game at Russ Chandler Stadium, Friday, May 29, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

By Michael Cunningham 18 minutes ago Share

Russ Chandler Stadium overflowed with fans for Georgia Tech’s NCAA regional game on Saturday night. Those stuck outside the gates because they couldn’t get a ticket could just listen to the crowd for updates. “Par-ker Bro-sius!” Clap, clap, clap-clap-clap.

Whenever that cheer rang out, it meant that Brosius either just hit a home run or the crowd was getting riled for him to hit one. The people kept chanting his name and Brosius kept bashing home runs. Brosius slugged one home run during Tech’s opening victory over the University of Illinois Chicago on Friday. Brosius belted two more homers during the 9-3 victory over Oklahoma. His two-run shot in the second inning opened the scoring and his two-run homer in the sixth put the Jackets ahead for good. The senior outfielder from Suwanee suddenly has become a big bat and crowd favorite for the Yellow Jackets. “It’s unbelievable,” Brosius said. “In the seventh inning tonight, we were out on the field, and I looked over at Drew Burress and I’m like, ‘This is really cool.’ I was kind of sitting there thinking about how far this program has come.

“That’s thanks to the coaches, and the fans showing up every game. It’s special when they show up, and this is a great place to play ball.”

Brosius isn’t the Jacket you’d pick to lead the home run brigade. He hit a total of three homers in 238 at-bats during his sophomore and junior seasons. Brosius hit three homers over the first 22 games this season, then went 17 games without one. Brosius got hot late in the regular season with five home runs over the final seven games. He hit one homer against Virginia in the ACC Tournament. Now, he’s got three home runs in two NCAA regional games. “He’s always had power in there,” Tech coach James Ramsey said. “It’s a little bit of the old adage of sometimes that power tool is the last to harness. I think the one thing … is you start swinging with freedom because you have nothing to lose. “I think that is part of what Parker would tell you, this is his last ride.” Parker’s power surge has helped Tech win its first two NCAA regional games for the first time since 2010. If the Jackets win on Sunday against The Citadel or Oklahoma, they’ll advance to the super regional for the first time since 2006. Lose, and they’ll get another chance to advance on Monday.

There’s a good chance the Jackets will get through. They’ve been one of the nation’s best power-hitting teams without getting many long balls from Brosius. Now that their No. 8 hitter is bashing, too, the Jackets look unstoppable. Brosius hit one of seven home runs for the Jackets in their victory over the University of Illinois Chicago on Friday. The Flames were overmatched. The Sooners are a much tougher test. Oklahoma has several future MLB draft picks on its roster, same as Tech. The Sooners don’t slug like the Jackets — few teams do — but they’ve got some good pitchers to throw at them. Oklahoma starter Xander Mercurius came out firing a fastball that touched 98 mph. His 2-2 pitch to Brosius in the second inning was well located, but Brosius smashed it over the fence in right-center. “Good pitch,” Oklahoma coach Skip Johnson said. “Ball down and away. Credit to him to hit that pitch. Hats off to him.”

Oklahoma scored one run in the third inning on a throwing error by Tate McKee on a pickoff attempt. Tech catcher Vahn Lackey, a top MLB prospect, led off the fourth inning with a homer that traveled an estimated 468 feet. The Sooners came back to tie the game with one run in the fifth inning and another one in the sixth. Brosius came up to bat in the sixth with Tech supporters serenading him again. He answered their cheers with another two-run shot off Mercurius. Tech fans kept singing Brosius’ name until he came back out of the dugout for his second curtain call of the night. “Hats off to Georgia Tech,” Johnson said. “They got a big hit off Xander in the (sixth inning), two-run homer. I forget the guy’s name.” His name is Par-ker Bro-sius!