VOTE: Did the Braves make the right hire in choosing Walt Weiss?

Atlanta Braves bench coach Walt Weiss talks with St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol and umpires before their MLB baseball game at Truist Park, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

What do you think of the hire?

Weiss has spent the past eight seasons with the Braves. He’s spent 11 seasons with the franchise overall as a player and coach.

The Braves promoted bench coach Walt Weiss , a former Braves player, to succeed Brian Snitker as the team’s manager.

Weiss, 61, will be the Braves’ fourth manager since 1990, following Bobby Cox (1990-2010), Fredi Gonzalez (2011-16) and Snitker (2016-25).

