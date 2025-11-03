Atlanta Braves

VOTE: Did the Braves make the right hire in choosing Walt Weiss?

What do you think of the hire?
Atlanta Braves bench coach Walt Weiss talks with St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol and umpires before their MLB baseball game at Truist Park, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Atlanta Braves bench coach Walt Weiss talks with St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol and umpires before their MLB baseball game at Truist Park, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
43 minutes ago

The Braves promoted bench coach Walt Weiss, a former Braves player, to succeed Brian Snitker as the team’s manager.

Weiss has spent the past eight seasons with the Braves. He’s spent 11 seasons with the franchise overall as a player and coach.

Weiss, 61, will be the Braves’ fourth manager since 1990, following Bobby Cox (1990-2010), Fredi Gonzalez (2011-16) and Snitker (2016-25).

What do you think of the hire?

About the Author

David Wellham has worked as an editor and content producer at the AJC since 2006, but his knowledge of sports in metro Atlanta and Georgia dates to much earlier. He uses his institutional knowledge to help the AJC provide in-depth coverage of area sports and sports teams. David can be reached at 404-526-5424 and dwellham@ajc.com.

More Stories

The Latest

062723 BRAVES PHOTO

Braves hire Walt Weiss as new manager

1h ago

Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim opts out of Braves contract

Monday Morning: Braves offseason begins, shifts to manager decision

Keep Reading

Atlanta Braves hire Walt Weiss as their manager to succeed Brian Snitker

14m ago

Braves hire Walt Weiss as new manager

1h ago

Nationals finalizing hire of 33-year-old Blake Butera as manager, AP source says

Featured

Fatal arrest of Eurie Martin by deputies amounts to murder.

A last request: He asked for water but ended up in a deadly arrest.

How two obscure races became a referendum on Georgia Power bills

Spelman College, CAU get $38 million donations from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott