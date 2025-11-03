VOTE: Did the Braves make the right hire in choosing Walt Weiss?

The Braves promoted bench coach Walt Weiss, a former Braves player, to succeed Brian Snitker as the team’s manager.
Weiss has spent the past eight seasons with the Braves. He’s spent 11 seasons with the franchise overall as a player and coach.
Weiss, 61, will be the Braves’ fourth manager since 1990, following Bobby Cox (1990-2010), Fredi Gonzalez (2011-16) and Snitker (2016-25).
