Georgia Tech Logo
Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech debuts at No. 17 in first College Football Playoff Rankings

Georgia Tech's Ramblin' Wreck leads the band, cheerleaders, Buzz, players, and coaches before an NCAA college football game against Syracuse at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, October 25, 2025 in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Georgia Tech's Ramblin' Wreck leads the band, cheerleaders, Buzz, players, and coaches before an NCAA college football game against Syracuse at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, October 25, 2025 in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By
7 minutes ago

In the first College Football Playoff Rankings of 2025 released Tuesday, Georgia Tech came in at No. 17.

The Yellow Jackets (8-1, 5-1) made their first appearance in the CFP rankings since the end of the 2014 season. They’re one of five ACC teams inside the initial ranking of 25 teams.

Virginia came in No. 14, Louisville at No. 15, Miami at No. 18 and Pittsburgh at No. 24.

Tech began the season with eight wins a row. None of the opponents Tech beat in those eight games are in the CFP rankings. The Jackets suffered their first loss of the season Saturday, falling 48-36 at North Carolina State.

The 12-team CFP begins the weekend of Dec. 19 with four games, followed by the quarterfinals Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, the semifinals Jan. 8-9 and the championship game Jan. 19. The five conference champions ranked highest by the CFP selection committee, plus the next seven highest-ranked schools, make the field of 12.

The Jackets have three regular-season games left — one of those is against a 7-2 Pittsburgh team, and another is against Georgia (7-1), which came in at No. 5 in Tuesday’s CFP rankings.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

The Latest

Georgia Tech vs. Gardner-Webb

Georgia Tech freshmen make an impact in 2025

After first loss, Brent Key says there is ‘some pressure lifted off’ Tech

Georgia Tech needs overtime to beat Maryland Eastern Shore

Keep Reading

Yellow Jackets fall to No. 16 in AP Top 25 Poll

Projecting the College Football Playoff field: Top 10 upsets add intrigue

Even at No. 8, Georgia Tech can’t afford letdown to achieve its CFP dreams

Featured

Georgia polls

900,000 turn out on Election Day across Georgia

Porsche, trips and more: Feds say former Hawks finance exec embezzled nearly $4M

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s populist rise continues with debut on ‘The View’