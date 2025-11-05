Georgia Tech debuts at No. 17 in first College Football Playoff Rankings

Georgia Tech's Ramblin' Wreck leads the band, cheerleaders, Buzz, players, and coaches before an NCAA college football game against Syracuse at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, October 25, 2025 in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

The Yellow Jackets (8-1, 5-1) made their first appearance in the CFP rankings since the end of the 2014 season. They’re one of five ACC teams inside the initial ranking of 25 teams.

In the first College Football Playoff Rankings of 2025 released Tuesday, Georgia Tech came in at No. 17.

Virginia came in No. 14, Louisville at No. 15, Miami at No. 18 and Pittsburgh at No. 24.

Tech began the season with eight wins a row. None of the opponents Tech beat in those eight games are in the CFP rankings. The Jackets suffered their first loss of the season Saturday, falling 48-36 at North Carolina State.

The 12-team CFP begins the weekend of Dec. 19 with four games, followed by the quarterfinals Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, the semifinals Jan. 8-9 and the championship game Jan. 19. The five conference champions ranked highest by the CFP selection committee, plus the next seven highest-ranked schools, make the field of 12.

The Jackets have three regular-season games left — one of those is against a 7-2 Pittsburgh team, and another is against Georgia (7-1), which came in at No. 5 in Tuesday’s CFP rankings.