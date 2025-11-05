Atlanta Hawks Hawks’ Zaccharie Risacher adds name to franchise record books versus Magic Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) shoots the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

The Hawks and Magic will always guarantee a physical and intense matchup. Tuesday’s game had no less intensity with the two rising teams squaring off for the second time in two weeks. Both sides combined for 75 free-throw attempts with both teams combining for 54 personal fouls.

The physical play reached a head midway through the third quarter. With 5:24 to play in the third quarter, the Hawks Jalen Johnson pushed the ball ahead to Onyeka Okongwu for a dunk. As Okongwu went up for the dunk, Desmond Bane grabbed his elbow. When Okongwu fell, Bane bounced the ball on him. Officials assessed Bane a flagrant penalty one and was also given a technical foul. The crowd at State Farm Arena loudly booed Bane on his way out. Quick stats: Zaccharie Risacher led the team in scoring with 21 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal. Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 20 points, two assists and one block. Dyson Daniels had 18 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals. Key moment Risacher had plans to find the basket and the 20-year-old did. He scored nine points in three minutes before looking to get creative with a dunk. Off an alley-oop from Jalen Johnson, Risacher went up to try and finish a reverse.

Unfortunately for Risacher he muffed the dunk. Fortunately for Risacher, he grabbed his own rebound and scored a baseline jumper.

It was Risacher’s 1,000th career point. He’s the fourth-youngest player in franchise history to reach 1,000 career points, at 20 years and 210 days. Highlight play Daniels had a shaky start to begin the season offensively, but the Hawks guard has gotten to his floater and began cooking. But he has scored 18 points in each of the previous two games, and he went in his bag again on Tuesday. With 2:04 to play in the first quarter, Daniels took a handoff from Onyeka Okongwu at the top of the key. Daniels then drove in on Wendell Carter, spun right to create spacer and pulled up for a floater.