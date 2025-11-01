Hawks star Trae Young to miss several weeks following MRI results

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young will miss at least four weeks after an MRi revealed an MCL sprain in his right knee. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The 27-year-old has a right MCL sprain and is expected to be re-evaluated in four weeks, according to a person familiar with the situation. ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported the news.

Young suffered a right knee injury in the first quarter of Wednesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets. The injury occurred when a Hawks teammate collided with Young’s knee with 2:09 to play in the first quarter.

He briefly returned to court after the incident, playing a defensive possession. He shook his head at the Hawks’ bench when he ran back on offense and went straight to the team’s locker room.

Hawks coach Quin Snyder confirmed after Wednesday’s game that Young did not injure his ACL. The four-time All-Star had an MRI on Friday after returning to Atlanta.

Through five games, Young averaged 17.8 points, two rebounds and 7.8 assists.