Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr.’s season could be in jeopardy after knee injury, per ESPN report
Penix suffered the injury in the second half of Sunday’s loss to Carolina.
Starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr.’s season could be over after he suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, according to a report Monday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Penix sustained the injury late in the third quarter and did not return to the game, giving way to the backup, Kirk Cousins.
The Falcons lost in overtime, 30-27.
According to Schefter’s report, Penix will seek a second opinion, but the outlook is “not encouraging.”
