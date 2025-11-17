Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr.’s season could be in jeopardy after knee injury, per ESPN report

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) leaves the field after the game where the Carolina Panthers defeated the Atlanta Falcons in overtime 30-27, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Penix suffered the injury in the second half of Sunday’s loss to Carolina.

Starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr.’s season could be over after he suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, according to a report Monday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The news keeps getting worse for the Falcons.

Penix sustained the injury late in the third quarter and did not return to the game, giving way to the backup, Kirk Cousins.

The Falcons lost in overtime, 30-27.

According to Schefter’s report, Penix will seek a second opinion, but the outlook is “not encouraging.”