Falcons Logo
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr.’s season could be in jeopardy after knee injury, per ESPN report

Penix suffered the injury in the second half of Sunday’s loss to Carolina.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) leaves the field after the game where the Carolina Panthers defeated the Atlanta Falcons in overtime 30-27, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) leaves the field after the game where the Carolina Panthers defeated the Atlanta Falcons in overtime 30-27, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
By
12 minutes ago

The news keeps getting worse for the Falcons.

Starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr.’s season could be over after he suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, according to a report Monday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Penix sustained the injury late in the third quarter and did not return to the game, giving way to the backup, Kirk Cousins.

The Falcons lost in overtime, 30-27.

According to Schefter’s report, Penix will seek a second opinion, but the outlook is “not encouraging.”

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

About the Author

Rod Beard is the Senior Sports Editor for pro sports at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, joining the team after 20-plus years at The Detroit News, where he was a beat writer for the Pistons for seven years, after five years covering the Michigan men's basketball team.

More Stories

The Latest

Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers

Falcons wrap: Here’s all the coverage from the Week 11 loss to the Panthers

1h ago
KEN SUGIURA

A question for Arthur Blank: Is this the best that the Falcons can do?

Falcons’ report card: Offense went into hibernation, defense couldn’t close out the game

Keep Reading

Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. leaves game after knee injury; Cousins enters

Falcons QB Michael Penix injures knee against Panthers and replaced by Kirk Cousins

Take 5: Five quick takeaways from the Falcons’ 30-27 loss to the Panthers

Featured

US-NEWS-CONGRESS-SPENDING-GA-GOP-GET

Greene says she regrets ‘toxic politics’ as split with Trump widens

Long-range plan could significantly change Atlanta’s schools

‘Digital is real time, print is lifetime’: Farewells to the paper AJC