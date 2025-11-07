Atlanta Braves Braves Report: Ready to break the bank? Coaching changes, player options and free agency. Oh my.

Hey y’all. It’s been quite the week in Braves world.

Let’s talk about it. WALT STARTS STAFFING UP New Braves manager Walt Weiss, all smiles before his introductory news conference. We won’t opine today on the decision to hire Walt Weiss as manager — my (optimistic!) thoughts are here. Columnist Ken Sugiura also offered his opinion, and Gabe Burns has the straight news coverage. We will, however, take a look at the coaching staff Weiss is beginning to build around him.

The quick version:

➡️ In: Jeremy Hefner (pitching coach) and Antoan Richardson (first base coach), both recently of the Mets. ⬅️ Out: Pitching coach Rick Kranitz, first base coach Tom Goodwin, third base coach Fredi Gonzalez. 🤷 Unclear: Hitting coach Tim Hyers and longtime dugout presence Eddie Perez, among others. Given the team’s uninspired offensive performance (middle of the road in runs scored and pretty much everything else), Hyers’ continued employment would likely rile some folks. But he does have a track record elsewhere — and is under contract for 2026. It’d make a whole lot of sense for Perez to stick around, too, if he wants to.

👍 As for the news guys: I can dig it. And not just because Mets fans are freaking out about it. Both departed Flushing following that team’s recent organizational overhaul (an epic collapse will do that), but remain very well thought of. Hefner, 39, pitched two seasons in the bigs, then served as an advance scout and assistant pitching coach for the Twins before landing the Mets gig ahead of the 2020 season. Among other things, he’s credited with spearheading the development of a fancy-schmancy “pitching lab” and helping usher a string of young arms into the pros.

Richardson — who actually made his MLB debut as a player with the Braves, appearing in nine games in 2011 — also served as a baserunning instructor with the Mets. Players like Juan Soto praised him for helping the team lead baseball in stolen base percentage in 2025. Sounds pretty good to me. TRIVIA TIME: WALT WEISS EDITION What was Walt Weiss’ career batting average with the Braves (1998-2000)?

Answer at bottom of the newsletter — and how ‘bout we call it a win if you get within five points? THE BUCKS STOP WHERE? Braves Chairman Terry McGuirk said this on Wednesday, during a corporate earnings call: “I think I’ve stated in the past that our goals are to be a top-5 salary team. We are currently top-10 (and) haven’t been out of that in quite some time, out of that range. I think aiming for the top 5 is a place that I want to get to. I think we are capable of doing that.” Sounds nice! And imminently feasible, given the way business is booming at The Battery Atlanta. Buuut we’ve heard similar things about spending before.

💵 Here’s where the Braves’ total payroll ranked among their MLB peers in recent seasons, per Spotrac.com: 2025: 9th

2024: 6th

2023: 10th

2022: 9th

2021: 10th

2020: 16th As our friend Michael Cunningham points out, cracking the top 5 in 2026 would likely mean adding $30 million to $40 million to the payroll before springtime. McGuirk also left himself some wiggle room by calling his payroll projection “a very fluid decision-making concept.” We’ll believe there’s a commitment to more spending if and when it solidifies. SPEAKING OF MONEY … Is this really deuces for Ha-Seong Kim, or will the Braves woo him back?

MLB free agency officially started last night. While we dream of big-dollar acquisitions, here’s where things stand with some familiar names: The Braves picked up 2026 club options for ace Chris Sale ($18 million) and second baseman Ozzie Albies ($7 million). No-brainers there, especially given the $4 million buyout involved if they’d kicked Albies to the curb.

They declined similar options for relievers Pierce Johnson ($7 million) and Tyler Kinley ($5.5 million). They could, of course, theoretically come back … but fairly surprising.

Closer Raisel Iglesias and designated hitter Marcell Ozuna are now free agents.

Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim opted to test the free agency waters too, rather than act on a $16 million player option. General manager Alex Anthopoulos and crew are expected to try and reel him back in. So what’s next? I have a few extremely realistic asks. 1️⃣ Re-sign Kim. The Bravos definitely need a shortstop that can hit and there aren’t a whole lot of free agent options out there (Bo Bichette, recently of the Blue Jays, is enticing but defensively lacking. “Literally MLB’s worst-ranked shortstop in fielding run value” doesn’t feel like an Atlanta signing). 2️⃣ Give me Pete Alonso or Kyle Schwarber to replace Ozuna at DH. (If we’re wish-casting, might as well do it all the way, right?)

3️⃣ Re-sign Iglesias or another proven closer (stealing Edwin Diaz from the Mets would be pretty funny). Then sign as many experienced seventh- and eight-inning type guys as possible. Shore that bullpen up real proper like. We’d love another veteran starting pitcher, too. But let’s start there. Have your own wish list? Shoot me an email. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ⭐ The Braves’ 2026 spring training schedule is here (mmm, spring). The slate includes an exhibition game against the Colombian national team. ⭐ Infielder Nacho Alvarez has been putting in work at the Arizona Fall League (.306 average through 19 games) and will play in its All-Star game on Sunday (8 p.m. on MLB Network). Atlanta pitching prospect Luke Sinnard made the squad, too.