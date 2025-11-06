Atlanta Braves Braves decline club options on Pierce Johnson, Tyler Kinley The Braves will save $11.5 million, but will have to reshape their bullpen as three of their best relievers are now free agents. The Atlanta Braves pitcher declined the club option on reliever Pierce Johnson along with reliever Tyler Kinley. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

The Braves announced their decisions on multiple team options Thursday before free agency opened at 5 p.m. They officially picked up club options on ace starter Chris Sale ($18 million) and second baseman Ozzie Albies ($7 million). Both decisions were long expected.

But the Braves somewhat surprisingly declined the club options on two key relievers in Tyler Kinley and Pierce Johnson. They opted to pay the $750,000 buyout to Kinley rather than secure him for $5.5 million in 2026. They decided against paying Johnson $7 million in favor of the $250,000 buyout. Johnson, 34, has been a major piece of the Braves’ bullpen since the Braves acquired him midseason in 2023. They signed him to a two-year, $14 million deal in October 2023 that included the club option. RELATED As business booms for cost-cutting Braves, McGuirk aims for ‘top-5’ payroll He had a 2.91 ERA over 147 appearances, striking out 158 hitters while walking 49. Some wondered if the Braves could move Johnson at the trade deadline since they had fallen out of the postseason chase, but the team didn’t trade any of its veterans. Kinley, 34, was exceptional in the second half after the Braves acquired him from the lowly Rockies. He had a 0.72 ERA with 22 strikeouts and six walks in 24 appearances (25 innings).

The Braves will need to add multiple relievers this winter, so it’s possible they circle back to Kinley and/or Johnson and re-sign either or both at a different rate.

Kinley’s age and track record — he had a 4.98 career ERA from 2018-24 — will limit his market. The Braves obviously didn’t value him at $5.5 million for one season, despite his impressive stint. RELATED Braves pick up club options on Chris Sale, Ozzie Albies The Braves saved around $11.5 million by declining their relievers’ options. They’ll be reshaping their bullpen this winter as their three best relievers — Kinley, Johnson and closer Raisel Iglesias — are free agents. The Braves seem likelier to bring back Iglesias out of the trio. As for the team’s other decisions, Sale was an easy decision to retain. He remains one of baseball’s best starters. He won his first Cy Young Award in 2024, leading the National League in wins (18), ERA (2.38) and strikeouts (225). He continued that form in 2025, but Sale missed two months because of a fractured rib cage. The 36-year-old finished with a 2.58 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 125⅔ innings. Sale’s contract expires next winter. Albies, meanwhile, has been a central figure in the Braves’ success since 2018. His improved offensive play in the second half made picking up his option an easier decision. The option also included a $4 million buyout, so declining it would have resulted in just $3 million saved while creating a hole in the lineup. Albies hit .220 with a .606 OPS before the All-Star break, leading to curiosity around the team’s option decision. He then hit .272 with a .769 OPS after it, looking more similar to the player he’s been in the past.